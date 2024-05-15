Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) Epidemiology Forecast to 2034 - Highest Burden Falls Within Individuals Aged 70+ Years, Particularly in the United States

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive study has projected a significant rise in the number of diagnosed Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) cases over the next 12 years across seven major markets (7MM), which includes the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The total diagnosed prevalent cases of CLBP were approximately 67 million in 2022, with an expected increase influenced by changing work demands and risk factors. This forecast underscores the growing need for improved diagnostic methods and treatment modalities.



Understanding Chronic Lower Back Pain



CLBP remains a leading cause of disability worldwide, impacting millions of individuals and their capacity to lead productive lives. The report illuminates the physical and psychological challenges faced by patients, highlighting the complex nature of the condition, which can be exacerbated by feelings of anxiety and depression. Accurate diagnosis continues to be a challenge, often leading to unnecessary medical expenses and ineffective treatment approaches for those affected.



The U.S. and EU4 at the Forefront



In 2022, the United States accounted for nearly 30 million diagnosed prevalent cases of CLBP, while the EU4 and the UK jointly reported approximately 27 million cases. The forecast anticipates a continuous rise in these figures, with notable increases in all countries studied except for Germany. In Japan, however, the projected prevalent cases of CLBP are expected to decline, correlating to a decreasing population.



Demographic Insights



The report also provides a gender-specific analysis, where females represented a higher diagnosed prevalent population of approximately 37 million cases compared to 30 million in males. Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases indicate that the highest burden falls within individuals aged 70+ years, particularly in the United States.



Insights from Medical Experts



Insights from renowned Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in the field reinforce the data on disease prevalence, diagnosis rates, and the need for better diagnostic criteria. These perspectives play a crucial role in validating existing epidemiology data and offer a clearer understanding of the disease's trajectory.



Looking Ahead



This extensive report poises itself as an invaluable resource for stakeholders in the healthcare industry, offering detailed anticipations of the future landscape of CLBP. Medical professionals, healthcare providers, and policy makers are poised to benefit from the analysis, aiding in strategic planning to address the anticipated rise in CLBP cases. The insights gained through this report could steer the development of more efficient diagnostic tools and patient-centric care approaches tailored to address the growing challenge of Chronic Lower Back Pain.



