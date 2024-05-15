Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Market Report 2024. by Cancer, by Application, by Tissue and by Gene Type with Screening Potential Market Size

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Markets by Cancer, by Application, by Tissue and by Gene Type with Screening Potential Market Size" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cancer Gene Panels and Genomic Profiling are quickly changing the diagnosis and treatment of cancers. The market is moving out of a specialized niche and going mainstream as Oncologists begin routinely using information on the hundreds of genes related to cancer. The market is exploding in two distinct segments.

Comprehensive panels, genomic profiling, high-risk breast cancer panels. Learn all about how players are jockeying for a position in a market that is being created from scratch. And some players are pulling way out in front and expanding globally. It is a dynamic market situation with enormous opportunities where the right diagnostic with the right support can command premium pricing. The science is developing at the same time creating new opportunities with regularity. And the cost of sequencing continues to fall.

Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Markets provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand the new pricing for cancer panels. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 18 Countries and 4 Regions. The report includes five year market forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

Level of Care

Companion Dx

Immuno-oncology

Liability

The Aging Effect

Factors Limiting Growth

State of knowledge

Genetic Blizzard

Protocol Resistance

Regulation and coverage

Instrumentation and Automation

Instruments Key to Market Share

Bioinformatics Plays a Role

Diagnostic Technology Development

Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

Single Cell Genomics Changes the Picture

Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

CGES Testing, A Brave New World

Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay

Cancer Panels & Profiles Recent Developments

Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

Lucence Assay Gets Coverage for Advanced Solid Tumors

Foundation Medicine, AnHeart Therapeutics to Develop CDx for NSCLC Therapy

Roche CGP Assay Shows Concordance With Other NGS-Based Assays

Precede Biosciences Emerges From Stealth With $57M

Geneseeq Nabs CE Marks for Cancer Test Kits

Realm IDx Profiling Test Gets National Health Coverage in Japan

Foundation Medicine, Merck KGaA to Collaborate on Companion Diagnostics

Guardant Health Secures Coverage for Liquid Biopsy Profiling Test

Myriad Genetics, Intermountain Precision Genomics Obtain NY Certification for Tumor Profiling

Cota, Genomic Testing Coop Ink Oncology Partnership

Euformatics, ViennaLab, Oncompass Win Liquid Biopsy Development Contract

Prenetics' Cancer Profiling Test Receives FDA Clearance

Genetic Profiling May Identify Patients Who Do Not Need Radiation Therapy

Thermo Fisher Introduces Homologous Score for Cancer Profiling

Genomic Test IDs Cancer Cells Early

Caris Life Sciences to Offer Molecular Profiling Services

Geneseeq to Build Lab for Cancer Profiling in Brazil

Genetron Health Adds New Assays to Pipeline

Illumina Obtains CE-IVD Marking for TSO Comprehensive Assay

Guardant Health Receives Medicare Coverage for Guardant360 TissueNextT Test

Cancer Screening Launch Approaches, Guardant Health Plans New Comprehensive Assay

Thermo Fisher, Oncocyte Ink Deal for Cancer IVDs

Local Cancer Genomic Profiling Options Grow, Though Central Labs Will Likely Keep Major Role

Labcorp, CCORN Partner for Precision Oncology

Dante Labs Acquires Cambridge Cancer Genomics

Celemics, Strand Partner on Integrated Platform for NGS Analysis

Myriad Genetics Recalibrates Breast Cancer Panel for All Ancestries

Burning Rock Revenues Rise

Caris Life Sciences to Expand Liquid Biopsy Testing

OncoDiag Announces Multiplex Test for Bladder Cancer Recurrence

Intermountain and Myriad Combine Test Offering

Illumina, Geneseeq to Offer Cancer Testing Kits in China

Exact Sciences to Offer End-to-End Cancer Testing

Guardant Health Turns to Tumor Tissue Sequencing

Tempus Inks Oncology Testing Collaboration With Bayer

Biocartis Collaborating With GeneproDx, Endpoint Health on Tests for Idylla Platform

Wales to Routinely Screen Cancer Patients With Yourgene Elucigene Test

Metastatic Cancer Markers Identified in Clinical WGS Study

Stitch Bio Bets on CRISPR Tech

Bayer, LifeLabs Launch Free NTRK Genetic Testing Program

Foundation Medicine Liquid Biopsy Gets FDA Approval for Multiple Companion Dx

Progress, Challenges in Liquid Biopsy Reimbursement

Israeli Startup Curesponse Raises $6M

Invitae, ArcherDX Merge to Advance Precision Oncology Offerings

MD Anderson Precision Oncology Decision Support to Use Philips' Informatics Solution

NeoGenomics, Lilly Oncology Partner for Thyroid Cancer Testing Program

Germline Results Guides Precision Therapy in Advanced Cancer

FDA Clears Cancer Genomic Profiling Kit From Personal Genome Diagnostics

ArcherDX, Premier Collaborate to Evaluate Genomic Sequencing Assay for Cancers

Labs Reporting Cancer Risk Mutations from Tumor Testing

Users Begin Integrating Genomics Data for Clinical Decision Support

Fujitsu Improves Efficiency in Cancer Genomic Medicine

