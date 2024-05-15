Ultra-Processed Foods (UPFs) Consumer Scrutiny Research 2024: How Brands can Tackle this Issue in Formulation and Marketing

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scrutinizing Ultra-Processed Foods (UPFs) - Industry Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is part of a series on key trends and issues that are currently affecting the consumer landscape in consumer goods, foodservice, and packaging. It explains what an ultra processed food is, how consumers are responding to this new categorization, and how brands can tackle this issue in formulation and marketing.



Debate around UPFs is still fresh with new evidence and research still being released. Government regulation and the influence of the media on consumer shopping decisions make it challenging for brands to promote their own health advice on this topic. However there are opportunities to consider investing in on a category by category basis in terms of food technology innovations.



Scope

Consumers' level of concern and association with UPFs varies from category to category. Not all UPFs are equally healthy/unhealthy so work needs to be done in educating the consumer and marketing different UPFs responsibly.

Demand for clean label, natural products can be seen as a rejection of UPFs; however, food technology innovations are now working to deliver high-tech formulations that are balanced with a natural health halo.

Regulation is increasingly restricting UPFs but the approach varies across markets.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the challenges and opportunities within the evolving Ultra Processed Food landscape.

Gain insight into how competitors are responding to this trend.

Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product and service development.

Key Topics Covered:

Understanding UPFs

Consumer mindsets

Clean label demand

Role of food technology

Regulation

Takeaways and what's next?

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Two Brother's Organic Farms

Nestle

Three Trees

Beneo

Kerry

Fiber Star

Tate & Lyle

Verstegen

