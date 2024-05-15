United Kingdom Critical Illness Insurance Distribution Dynamics and Market Analysis Report 2024: The Purchasing Journey, Behaviors and Attitudes, Brand Selection

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom (UK) Critical Illness Insurance Distribution Dynamics and Future Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report explores how purchasing preferences have changed over time in the UK's critical illness insurance market. It discovers what is most influential to customers when purchasing a critical illness policy and reveals the market's most popular providers. New trends and innovations are highlighted as well as the key factors that will influence the market over the next few years.



Visiting a price comparison website (PCW) is the most popular pre-purchase activity undertaken by critical illness customers, highlighting the key role price plays in this market. Moreover, this action increased by 2.1 percentage points (pp) in 2023. The proportion of consumers speaking to an IFA or a broker decreased by 0.6pp in 2023 compared to 2022. However, this pre-purchase activity was still used by around a quarter of respondents, highlighting the importance consumers place on specialist advice prior to purchasing a critical illness policy.



Scope

The insurer channel increased its share of critical illness policies by 6.3pp in 2023 compared to 2022. The analyst surveying suggests this channel is popular due to insurers' good reputation, a quicker purchasing process, and lower premiums.

In 2023, the most popular reason or event driving critical illness purchases was consumers reaching an age where they feel they need the product. This reason saw its share rise by 4.5pp compared to 2022.

Consumers are increasingly concerned about their ability to save money for retirement and meet their monthly financial commitments such as credit card dues, monthly bills, and mortgage and rent payments. This can be attributed to the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

The Purchasing Journey

Behaviors and Attitudes

Brand Selection

Future Market

Appendix

