Misinformation Thematic Intelligence Research 2024: Impact on Tech, Media, and Telecom (TMT) Industries Globally

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Misinformation - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Misinformation is not a new phenomenon, but the technology behind it is unprecedented. Big data and artificial intelligence (AI) provide the foundation for digital ecosystems to pursue personalization at scale. With sophisticated algorithms and huge data troves, social media platforms can tailor content to reach those most likely to be influenced. The ad-targeting business model prioritizes profit over quality of content and respect for the user's privacy.
Key Highlights
- Misinformation poses a major threat to the integrity of democratic elections. In 2024, approximately four billion people will head to the polls, with various actors attempting to influence outcomes by spreading false information. Increasingly, civil society is blaming Big Tech companies for allowing the proliferation of false narratives spread by humans and bots on the web. They stand accused of distorting the information we consume in ways that are bad for us individually and collectively.
- Some companies are increasing their efforts to combat misinformation without impacting online expression. However, certain social media platforms have relaxed moderation standards, heightening the issue.
- The companies that will benefit from increased misinformation regulation do not profit from targeted ads. Tech companies advancing misinformation-prone AI systems, internet services that profit from targeted ads, and ad companies will be negatively impacted.
Scope
- This report looks at how misinformation is impacting the tech, media, and telecom (TMT) industry globally.
- It identifies the companies that will be impacted by misinformation regulation, as well as the main trends shaping the misinformation theme.
- It includes details of regulatory approaches to misinformation by country and a timeline, showing the major milestones in this theme.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Thematic Briefing
- Trends
- Regulatory Briefing
- Companies
- Sector Scorecards
- Glossary
- Further Reading
- Thematic Research Methodology
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Alibaba
- Alphabet
- Amazon
- AMC Networks
- Apple
- AT&T
- Atresmedia
- Baidu
- Bloomberg
- BT
- ByteDance
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- Cisco
- Cision
- Comcast
- Criteo
- Deutsche Telekom
- DuckDuckGo
- Gannett
- Grupo Televisa
- Guardian Media Group
- Havas
- Hearst
- Huawei
- IBM
- Intel
- ITV
- Lionsgate
- Logically
- M6- Metropole TV
- Magnite
- McGraw Hill
- Meta
- Microsoft
- Moody's
- Mozilla
- News Corp
- Nikkei
- Omnicom
- OpenX
- Opera
- Orange
- Paramount Global
- ProSiebenSat.1
- Publicis
- Relx
- Reuters
- Roblox
- RTL
- S&P Global
- Samsung Electronics
- Sky
- Smartyads
- Snap
- Sony
- Springer
- Tencent
- The New York Times
- The Walt Disney Company
- Verizon
- Vivendi
- Vodafone
- Wiley
- Wolters Kluwer
- WPP
- X (formerly Twitter)
- Yandex
- Zee Entertainment
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u77fol
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.