Misinformation Thematic Intelligence Research 2024: Impact on Tech, Media, and Telecom (TMT) Industries Globally

Misinformation is not a new phenomenon, but the technology behind it is unprecedented. Big data and artificial intelligence (AI) provide the foundation for digital ecosystems to pursue personalization at scale. With sophisticated algorithms and huge data troves, social media platforms can tailor content to reach those most likely to be influenced. The ad-targeting business model prioritizes profit over quality of content and respect for the user's privacy.



Misinformation poses a major threat to the integrity of democratic elections. In 2024, approximately four billion people will head to the polls, with various actors attempting to influence outcomes by spreading false information. Increasingly, civil society is blaming Big Tech companies for allowing the proliferation of false narratives spread by humans and bots on the web. They stand accused of distorting the information we consume in ways that are bad for us individually and collectively.

Some companies are increasing their efforts to combat misinformation without impacting online expression. However, certain social media platforms have relaxed moderation standards, heightening the issue.

The companies that will benefit from increased misinformation regulation do not profit from targeted ads. Tech companies advancing misinformation-prone AI systems, internet services that profit from targeted ads, and ad companies will be negatively impacted.

This report looks at how misinformation is impacting the tech, media, and telecom (TMT) industry globally.

It identifies the companies that will be impacted by misinformation regulation, as well as the main trends shaping the misinformation theme.

It includes details of regulatory approaches to misinformation by country and a timeline, showing the major milestones in this theme.

