Web3 Technology, Macroeconomic, and Regulatory Trends Thematic Intelligence Research 2024

Web3 is an ideology that refers to the next iteration of the internet built on blockchain. It promises a mix of peer-to-peer (P2P) communication channels and decentralized governance, leading the internet's transition from an information-centric model to a user-centric model. Web3 aims to give users the ability to create, own, and monetize their content and manage the use of their data. This will be stored on blockchains instead of on third-party servers.
Key Highlights
Web3 is still emerging and has a long way to go to match the functionality, reliability, and scalability of today's internet (i.e., Web2). Early examples of Web3 applications include Brave (the Web3 equivalent of Google's Chrome browser), Metamask (the Web3 version of PayPal), and DTube (the Web3 equivalent of YouTube). Scaling Web3 applications will require a significant improvement in the generally poor Web3 user experience and a more widespread consumer backlash to the Web2 model that monetizes user data. The most widespread Web3 use cases today focus on blockchain and cryptocurrencies.
A more realistic outcome is that the internet strikes a balance between Big Tech hegemony and decentralization - a worldview commonly known as Web2.5. The complexities of decentralized applications lead to a subpar user experience that deters mass adoption. Big Tech companies will continue incorporating Web3 elements like blockchain and cryptocurrencies into their value propositions. Perhaps the biggest question is whether the digital assets that form the basis of the Web3 economy have any intrinsic value and can displace or at least complement real-world assets.
Scope
- This report provides an overview of the Web3 theme.
- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.
- It includes a comprehensive industry analysis, including market size and growth forecasts for blockchain and cryptocurrency.
Reasons to Buy
- Web3 is the potential next phase in the evolution of the internet. This report tells you all you need to know about this emerging ideology. It also examines the links between Web3, blockchain, and cryptocurrencies.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Thematic Briefing
- Trends
- Industry Analysis
- Signals
- Value Chain
- Companies
- Glossary
- Further Reading
- Thematic Research Methodology
