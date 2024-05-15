Dairy and Dairy Alternative Demand Spaces Report 2024: Consumer Sentiment, Market Developments, Innovation Landscape, and Brand Actions

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy and Dairy Alternative Demand Spaces - Top Trends and Industry Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report identifies the consumer sentiment, market development, innovation landscape, and brand actions happening within each trend.



Top trends in dairy and alternatives for 2024 are heavily focused on concepts around health, affordability, and trust and reliability. Brands are also looking to cater to complex consumer demands through more high-tech formulations and refocused marketing that elevates the brand and product story. External pressures such as inflation and stricter regulation are driving much of the change behind these trends.



Scope

Health trends in dairy are becoming much more sophisticated as consumer increasingly expect specialist nutritional benefits as standard.

Product innovation is focusing on how to balances consumer's health and wellness needs with time and money constraints.

Despite rising prices consumers are unwilling to compromise quality in dairy, making investments into high-performing, advanced formulations worthwhile.

Historically there has been low consumer engagement with dairy marketing, but brands are now taking a more careful considered approach to better target different demographics, handle ESG issues, and elevate product experiences.

Key Topics Covered:

Targeted health

Healthy snacking

Value skepticism

Shelf-stable

Next-generation formulation

Green hushing

Story-telling

Elevated flavors

Take-outs

Appendix

