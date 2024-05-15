Result of the auction of treasury bills on 15 May 2024

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 19583 DKT 03/09/24 III
|1,240
|500
|3.380
|100 %
|98.9870
|Total
|1.240
|500
The sale will settle 17 May 2024
| Source: Danmarks Nationalbank Danmarks Nationalbank
