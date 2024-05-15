Result of the auction of treasury bills on 15 May 2024

Source: Danmarks Nationalbank

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:      

ISINBid Mill. kr. (nominal)SaleStop-rate (per cent)Pro-rataPrice
98 19583 DKT 03/09/24 III1,240
500
3.380
 100 %98.9870
Total1.240
500
      

The sale will settle 17 May 2024