New Build Trunk-Transmission Project Pipelines Report 2024: 508 Operations to Start by 2028 - Breakdown by Development Stage, Regions, Countries, Project Type

A total of 508 new-build trunk/transmission pipeline projects are expected to start operations from 2024 to 2028. Of these, 368 represent gas pipeline projects, 67 constitute oil pipelines, 60 projects belong to product pipelines, and 13 account for natural gas liquids pipelines.

Globally, about 230 upcoming pipeline projects are in the construction stage and are more likely to start operations from 2024 to 2028. Approval and feasibility are the other major project stages with 146 and 77, respectively.



Count and length of upcoming trunk/transmission pipelines by major regions, development stage, type, and key countries globally during 2024-2028

Project cost outlook for major upcoming transmission pipelines by region and key countries for the period 2024-2028

Length and project cost outlook by pipeline type (crude oil, NGL, product, and natural gas) for the 2024-2028 period

Details of major new-build pipelines expected to start operations from 2024 to 2028 globally and for each region

Obtain the most up-to-date information available on the pipeline type, development stage of the major, trunk/transmission upcoming oil and gas pipelines globally

Assess your competitor's pipelines stage, type, and project cost

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global oil and gas pipeline industry

Keep abreast of important transmission pipelines data

Key Topics Covered:



01. Global Pipelines Projects Outlook

Key Highlights

Global Pipelines Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Global Pipelines Projects Outlook by Type and Region

Global Pipelines Projects Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Global Pipelines Projects Cost Outlook by Region

Global Pipelines Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Major New Build Pipelines Projects

02. Asia Pipelines Projects Outlook

Asia Pipelines Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Asia Pipelines Projects Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Asia Pipelines Projects Cost Outlook by Key Countries

Major Pipelines Projects in Asia

Major Pipelines Projects in Asia (Contd.)

03. North America Pipelines Projects Outlook

North America Pipelines Projects Outlook by Development Stage

North America Pipelines Projects Outlook by Type and Country

North America Pipelines Projects Cost Outlook by Country

Major Pipelines Projects in North America

04. Europe Pipelines Projects Outlook

Europe Pipelines Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Europe pipelines projects outlook by type and key countries, 2024-2028

Europe Pipelines Projects Cost Outlook by Key Countries

Major Pipelines Projects in Europe

05. Middle East Pipelines Projects Outlook

Middle East Pipelines Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Middle East Pipelines Projects Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Middle East Pipelines Projects Cost Outlook by Key Countries

Major Pipelines Projects in the Middle East

06. Africa Pipelines Projects Outlook

Africa Pipelines Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Africa Pipelines Projects Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Africa Pipelines Projects Cost Outlook by Key Countries

Major Pipelines Projects in Africa

07. Former Soviet Union Pipelines Projects Outlook

FSU Pipelines Projects Outlook by Development Stage

FSU Pipelines Projects Outlook by Type and Key Countries

FSU Pipelines Projects Cost Outlook by Key Countries

Major Pipelines Projects in the FSU

08. Oceania Pipelines Projects Outlook

Oceania Pipelines Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Oceania Pipelines Projects Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Oceania Pipelines Projects Cost Outlook by Key Countries

Major Pipelines Projects in Oceania

09. South America Pipelines Projects Outlook

South America Pipelines Projects Outlook by Development Stage

South America Pipelines Projects Outlook by Type and Key Countries

South America Pipelines Projects Cost Outlook by Key Countries

Major Pipelines Projects in South America

10. Caribbean Pipelines Projects Outlook

Caribbean Transmission Pipelines Projects Outlook

11. Central America Pipelines Projects Outlook

Central America Transmission Pipelines Projects Outlook

