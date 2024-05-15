Global $6.4 Trillion Business to Consumer (B2C) Ecommerce Market Trends, Analysis and Segment Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business to Consumer (B2C) Ecommerce Market Trends and Analysis by Region, Payment Type and Segment Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The B2C ecommerce market size revenue was valued at $6.4 trillion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% over the forecast period.

The B2C ecommerce market report provides an executive-level overview of the current B2C ecommerce market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. The market for B2C ecommerce is primarily driven by the increasing number of smartphone users, coupled with the growing internet penetration globally.



Scope

B2C ecommerce market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of revenue opportunities for payment type and regional segments

The competitive landscape: an examination of recent mergers & acquisitions and venture financing in the B2C ecommerce market

Company Analysis: analysis of the market position of leading providers in the B2C ecommerce market

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Reasons to Buy

This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global B2C ecommerce market by payment type and key drivers in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions, drivers, deals, strategic initiatives, and trend analysis in B2C ecommerce markets.

Detailed segmentation by payment type - online payment and offline payment

The report includes 60+ figures and tables providing in-depth analysis of the market size, forecast, and supporting factors which are tailor-made for an executive-level audience, with enhanced presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in B2C ecommerce market.

The report evaluates the entire value chain of the B2C ecommerce market space while highlighting the key players of the industry.

The report offers a list of recent mergers and acquisitions and a dedicated list of venture financing under competitive landscape.

Company Profiles

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

eBay Inc.

JD.com Inc.

PDD Holdings Inc.

Rakuten Group, Inc.

Shopify Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Zalando SE

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Research Scope & Segmentation

2.1. Research Scope & Segmentation

2.2. Market Definitions

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 B2C Ecommerce - Industry Trend Analysis

4.1. B2C Ecommerce - Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.2. B2C Ecommerce - Market Drivers Analysis

4.3. B2C Ecommerce - Market Challenges Analysis

4.4. B2C Ecommerce - M&A Analysis, 2019-2023

4.5. B2C Ecommerce - Venture Financing, 2019-2023

4.6. Social Media Analytics Dashboard, 2019-2023

4.7. Patent Analytics Dashboard, 2019-2023

4.8. B2C Ecommerce - Technological Trends

4.9. B2C Ecommerce - Regulatory Trends

4.10. B2C Ecommerce-Use Cases

Chapter 5 B2C Ecommerce Segment Outlook

5.1. Global Market Snapshot, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

5.2. Global B2C Ecommerce Market - By Region, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

5.3. Global B2C Ecommerce Market - By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

Chapter 6 B2C Ecommerce- Regional Outlook ($Billion)

6.1. B2C Ecommerce Market - Regional Deep Dive

6.2. North America B2C Ecommerce Market Snapshot

6.2.1. North America B2C Ecommerce Market By Country, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.2.2. North America B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.2.3. Canada

6.2.3.1. Canada B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.2.4. Mexico

6.2.4.1. Mexico B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.2.5. US

6.2.5.1. US B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.3. Europe B2C Ecommerce Market Snapshot

6.3.1. Europe B2C Ecommerce Market By Country, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.3.2. Europe B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.3.3. France

6.3.3.1. France B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.3.4. Germany

6.3.4.1. Germany B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.3.5. Italy

6.3.5.1. Italy B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.3.6. Sweden

6.3.6.1. Sweden B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.3.7. Spain

6.3.7.1. Spain B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.3.8. UK

6.3.8.1. UK B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.3.9. Rest of Europe

6.3.9.1. Rest of Europe B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.4. Asia Pacific B2C Ecommerce Market Snapshot

6.4.1. Asia Pacific B2C Ecommerce Market By Country, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.4.2. Asia Pacific B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.4.2.1. Australia

6.4.2.2. Australia B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.4.3. China

6.4.3.1. China B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.4.4. India

6.4.4.1. India B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.4.5. Indonesia

6.4.5.1. Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.4.6. Japan

6.4.6.1. Japan B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.4.7. South Korea

6.4.7.1. South Korea B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.4.8. Taiwan

6.4.8.1. Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.4.9. Thailand

6.4.9.1. Thailand B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.4.10. Rest of Asia Pacific

6.4.10.1. Rest of Asia Pacific B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.5. South & Central America B2C Ecommerce Market Snapshot

6.5.1. South & Central America B2C Ecommerce Market By Country, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.5.2. South & Central America B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.5.3. Argentina

6.5.3.1. Argentina B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.5.4. Brazil

6.5.4.1. Brazil B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.5.5. Chile

6.5.5.1. Chile B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.5.6. Rest of South & Central America

6.5.6.1. Rest of South & Central America B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.6. Middle East & Africa B2C Ecommerce Market Snapshot

6.6.1. Middle East & Africa B2C Ecommerce Market By Country, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.6.2. Middle East & Africa B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.6.3. South Africa

6.6.3.1. South Africa B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.6.4. Saudi Arabia

6.6.4.1. Saudi Arabia B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.6.5. UAE

6.6.5.1. UAE B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

6.6.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa

6.6.6.1. Rest of Middle East & Africa B2C Ecommerce Market By Payment Type, 2019 - 2028 ($Billion)

Chapter 7 B2C Ecommerce- Competitive Landscape

7..1. B2C Ecommerce Market-Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

7..2. B2C Ecommerce Market-Venture Financing

