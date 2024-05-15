Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) Epidemiology Analysis and Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



MRSA remains highly prevalent due to several factors, including an increased number of immunocompromised and elderly patients, who are particularly vulnerable to infection, an increase in the number of invasive procedures, and failures in infection control measures, such as efficient handwashing and the removal of non-essential catheters (Minnesota Department of Health, 2022).



Scope

The methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA): Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and global trends of MRSA in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the hospitalized incident cases of MRSA, segmented by sex and age (0-17 years, 18-64 years, and ?65 years). The hospitalized incident cases are further segmented by infection site (site A infections, which consist of pneumonias, skin and soft tissue infections [SSTIs], and bloodstream infections [BSIs], and other infection sites, as well as site B infections, which included endocarditis and osteomyelitis). Additionally, the hospitalized incident cases are segmented by case definition (HA-MRSA and CA-MRSA) in these markets. The forecast methodology was kept consistent across the 7MM to allow for a meaningful comparison of the forecast hospitalized incident cases of MRSA across these markets.

Reasons to Buy

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global MRSA markets.

Quantify patient populations in the global MRSA markets to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for MRSA therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

Understand magnitude of the MRSA population by age, sex, type, and infection site.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA): Executive Summary

1.1 Catalyst

1.2 Related reports

1.3 Upcoming reports

2 Epidemiology

2.1 Disease background

2.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

2.3 Global and historical trends

2.4 7MM forecast methodology

2.4.1 Sources

2.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods

2.4.3 Forecast assumption and methods: hospitalized incident cases of MRSA

2.4.4 Forecast assumptions and methods: hospitalized incident cases of MRSA by site A infection type

2.4.5 Forecast assumptions and methods: hospitalized incident cases by site B infection type

2.5 Epidemiological forecast for MRSA (2023-33)

2.5.1 Hospitalized incident cases of MRSA

2.5.2 Age-specific hospitalized incident cases of MRSA

2.5.3 Sex-specific hospitalized incident cases of MRSA

2.5.4 Hospitalized incident cases of MRSA by type

2.5.5 Hospitalized incident cases of MRSA by site A infection type

2.5.6 Hospitalized incident cases of MRSA by site A infection type - pneumonia subtype

2.5.7 Hospitalized incident cases of MRSA by site B infection type

2.6 Discussion

2.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

2.6.2 COVID-19 impact

2.6.3 Limitations of the analysis

2.6.4 Strengths of the analysis

3 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2qk859

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.