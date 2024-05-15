Global Cinnamyl Alcohol (Cinnamyl Alcohol 95.0%, Cinnamyl Alcohol >98.5%) Industry Research 2024-2030: Expanding Usage as Biofuels and Agricultural Chemicals, Ongoing R&D for More Potent Fragrances

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cinnamyl Alcohol Market by Type (Cinnamyl Alcohol 95.0%, Cinnamyl Alcohol >98.5%), Form (Liquid, Solid), Application, End-Use Industry - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Cinnamyl Alcohol Market size was estimated at USD 97.86 million in 2023, USD 102.16 million in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.48% to reach USD 133.02 million by 2030.
In the Americas, the United States and Canada are significant players in the cinnamyl alcohol market. The United States hosts a mature market with high consumer awareness and demand for eco-friendly and organic personal care products, including cinnamyl alcohol. However, Canada shares similar market traits on a smaller scale, with a steady demand influenced by consumer preferences for sustainable and natural products.
On the other hand, the European Union boasts a well-established fragrance and flavor industry, with stringent regulations governing the use of cinnamyl alcohol in consumer products. High consumer awareness regarding product ingredients and safety is a hallmark of the region's market.
The Middle East, particularly the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, is known for its luxury fragrance market, with cinnamyl alcohol being a key ingredient in many traditional and high-end perfumes. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region, particularly China, India, and Japan, represents a rapidly growing market for cinnamyl alcohol due to the booming personal care and perfume industries.
The region's increasing disposable incomes and growing middle-class populations have heightened consumer demand for premium and luxury fragrance products. With its extensive manufacturing base, China is significant in production, while both production and increasing consumption patterns propel India's market.
- Increasing demand for >98.5% cinnamyl alcohol due to its exceptional quality and high aromatic properties
- Application: Pertaining uses of cinnamyl alcohol as a flavoring agent in food and beverage industries
Drivers
- Growing inclination towards natural and organic flavoring agents in the food and beverage industry
- Potential demand for antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory agents in cosmetics and pharmaceutical manufacturing
Restraints
- Strict government regulations associated with the cinnamyl alcohol
Opportunities
- Expanding new usage of cinnamyl alcohol as a biofuels and agricultural chemicals
- Ongoing research and development activities for more potent and longer-lasting fragrances
Challenges
- Potential health concerns associated with the prolonged exposure or ingestion of high doses of cinnamyl alcohol
