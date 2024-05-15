360 Law Group selects Kim as its Document Automation Platform and Agrees Go-To-Market Alliance

LONDON, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 Business Law ( www.360businesslaw.com ) and its England & Wales SRA Regulated sister company 360 Law Services (www.360lawservices.com), both technology-led law firms with over 500 lawyers operating in over 100 jurisdictions, has selected Kim Document as its document automation platform for use cases spanning instruction intake through first draft contract generation to government forms and filings.



The practices act for a wide range of clients across multiple industry sectors, from start-ups and mid-market companies to global public and private household name companies, FTSE 250 listed organizations in the UK, and NASDAQ quoted companies in the US.

Commenting on the partnership, Robert Taylor, CEO of 360 Law Group said, “We are always looking for ways to deliver better client value, increase efficiency and streamline our operations across the 100 jurisdictions in which we operate. When we first saw Kim, we thought that it was too good to be true: a great combination of globally scalable functionality that is easy to use and deploy at affordable business software prices. We are excited to not only use Kim but also to showcase and take it to our clients who we also believe will benefit significantly from adopting it.”

Karl Chapman, CEO of Kim Technologies said, “When we first met the 360 Law Group team, it was quite surreal. The firm has many of the characteristics of Riverview Law, which we set up in 2012 and which was subsequently acquired by EY. After the first hour, it was clear that not only do we speak the same language, but that Robert and his team are totally client-focused and understand that all roads lead to effective intake management and work allocation supported by document automation and actionable data – all of which Kim excels at. We look forward to working with the 360 Law Group team and its clients.”

Kim ( www.kimdocument.com ) is a no-code, SaaS, patent-protected document generation, assembly, and workflow automation platform. Kim assists knowledge workers around the globe in automating and generating documents, capturing data and using that data to generate other documents or populate other systems. The solution is available from a browser, MS Teams and other systems and is quick to implement, making it a valuable tool for businesses looking to start or supercharge their digitization, data capture and document automation programs.

For further information, please contact Becky Roberts: rebecca.roberts@kimtechnologies.com

About 360 Law Group

Strip away the overheads of traditional law firms, including prime office locations, add a sprinkle of cloud-based technology, and the result is 360 Business Law™ and 360 Law Services™. With over 500 lawyers operating in over 100 jurisdictions, our practices act for a wide range of clients across multiple industry sectors, from start-ups, mid-market companies, through to global public and private household name companies, FTSE 250 listed organizations in the UK and NASDAQ quoted companies in the US.

Our practices provide in-depth legal advisory to clients at exceptionally low hourly rates, fixed fees and via award-winning subscription packages.

For more information, please contact Robert Taylor r.taylor@360laswgroup.co.uk or visit www.360businesslaw.com or www.360lawservices.com . You can also follow us on LinkedIn, X (formally Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.

About Kim

Kim is a no-code, SaaS, patent-protected document generation, assembly and workflow automation tool. Kim’s Enterprise solution is proven with Fortune 500 organizations in legal, compliance, contract management, company secretarial, office productivity and other functions.

Kim’s Business tier allows any function or role in small, medium or large organizations to take their existing Word documents and automate them plus turn them into web applications that can be shared internally and/or externally. It automates letters, forms, records, checklists and contracts in minutes, with no training, integrates seamlessly with MS Teams, and is accessible from any browser.

Kim has two patents. When a DOCX template is uploaded into the Kim software it gains additional knowledge by learning the structural composition of each template and it can interface with any authenticated and authorized client over HTTPS with an intelligent understanding of the correctness of the data being supplied. This enables the automatic extraction of tags from the multiple sample documents, the storing of the tags in a data schema separate from the documents, automatically generating structural schemes from the tags, automatically creating document templates from the sample documents and processing the document templates to create unique identifiers (see ‘Patent Headlines’ section and the Kim patent: https://patents.justia.com/patent/10817662 .