Serstech Launches New Product – Serstech Arx mkII

Serstech today announced its latest addition to its product portfolio – the Serstech Arx mkII. Shipments of the new product will start in May 2024.



"With the new Serstech Arx mkII in hand, operators can identify many substances that were challenging for handheld devices in the past, including the new substance category biological toxins," says Serstech CEO Stefan Sandor.

Serstech Arx mkII is launched with a companion mobile application, which enables law enforcement and first responders to access online resources and integrates Serstech Arx mkII into existing customer workflows. Serstech Arx mkII is also the first and only Raman device that can communicate over military networks and seamlessly integrate with military infrastructure.

"Our industry is plagued by hard-to-understand products, with weight and size that are not suitable for handheld use in the field. Serstech Arx mkII can be operated with one hand, with a single button and weighs only 590 grams," says Serstech CEO Stefan Sandor.

Read more about Serstech Arx mkII here.





For further information, please contact:

Stefan Sandor,

CEO, Serstech AB

Phone: +46 739 606 067

Email: ss@serstech.com

or

Thomas Pileby,

Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB

Phone: +46 702 072 643

Email: tp@serstech.com

or visit: www.serstech.com

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution. Serstech’s head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com