Makkah Sellable Apartment Market Ascends Towards $53 Billion by 2027: Fueled by Religious Tourism and Urban Development: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holy city of Makkah is witnessing a boom in its residential landscape! The sellable apartment market in Makkah is on track for a remarkable surge, with a projected market size of $53 billion by 2027, according to a compelling report by Ken Research. This press release, based on the report " Makkah Sellable Apartment Market Outlook to 2027 - Driven by Development towards Vision 2030 and Increasing Number of Hajj and Umrah Pilgrims," explores the key trends propelling this dynamic market and offers valuable insights for investors, developers, and potential buyers.

A Flourishing Market: Factors Driving Growth in Makkah Apartments

Several key drivers are fueling a surge in the Makkah sellable apartment market:

Unending Demand from Pilgrims: The ever-increasing number of pilgrims visiting Makkah for Hajj and Umrah continues to drive the need for more accommodation options. Sellable apartments offer a convenient and potentially cost-effective alternative to traditional hotels, particularly for longer stays.

Vision 2030 Spurs Development: The Saudi Arabian government's ambitious Vision 2030 plan includes significant investments in infrastructure projects around Makkah. This includes the development of high-speed rail networks and road expansions, improving connectivity and making Makkah a more attractive destination for residents and investors.

Focus on Pilgrim Experience: There's a growing emphasis on enhancing the pilgrim experience in Makkah. Modern, well-equipped apartment complexes with amenities catering to pilgrims' needs are becoming increasingly popular.

Market Segmentation: Diverse Apartments for Diverse Needs

The Makkah sellable apartment market can be segmented by location, type of property, and target audience. Understanding these segments allows developers to tailor their offerings and attract specific buyer groups:

Central Zone Holds the Lead: The Central Zone, closest to the Grand Mosque, is expected to remain the dominant segment due to its proximity to the holiest sites in Islam. However, other zones offer attractive investment opportunities at potentially lower costs.

A Range of Apartment Options: Apartments cater to various budgets and needs, from studio units to spacious family apartments. Additionally, serviced apartments offering hotel-like amenities are gaining traction.

Apartments cater to various budgets and needs, from studio units to spacious family apartments. Additionally, serviced apartments offering hotel-like amenities are gaining traction. Diversification beyond Pilgrimage: The expanding tourism industry and growing business opportunities in Makkah are attracting residents seeking long-term accommodation options. This segment presents exciting possibilities for developers.

Competitive Landscape: Navigating the Makkah Market

The Makkah sellable apartment market features a mix of established developers, local players, and international investors:

Strategic Partnerships Fuel Growth: Collaboration between local developers and international firms with expertise in high-rise construction and property management is becoming increasingly common. This allows for the creation of world-class apartment complexes in Makkah.

Focus on Sustainability: Sustainable building practices are gaining traction in the Makkah market. Developers are incorporating eco-friendly features to reduce the environmental impact of new construction projects.

Sustainable building practices are gaining traction in the Makkah market. Developers are incorporating eco-friendly features to reduce the environmental impact of new construction projects. Emphasis on Smart Technologies: Integrating smart technologies into apartment buildings can enhance resident comfort and convenience. This includes features like smart home systems and building management automation.

Shifting Gears for the Future

The Makkah sellable apartment market is on the cusp of exciting advancements that will shape its future:

Focus on Vacation Rentals: The rise of online vacation rental platforms creates opportunities for apartment owners to generate additional income by renting their units to pilgrims and tourists for short stays.

Sharia-Compliant Investment Options: The growing demand for Sharia-compliant investment opportunities in the real estate sector can fuel the development of Islamic financing models for purchasing apartments in Makkah.

The growing demand for Sharia-compliant investment opportunities in the real estate sector can fuel the development of Islamic financing models for purchasing apartments in Makkah. Hospitality Integration: Integration of hospitality services within apartment complexes, such as concierge services and on-site restaurants, can further enhance the attractiveness of sellable apartments for both residents and investors.

