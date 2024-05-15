China Polycarbonate Import Research Report 2024: Sources Analysis 2019-2023, Monthly Analysis 2021-2024, Import Outlook 2024-2033

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Polycarbonate Import Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In recent years, China's polycarbonate production capacity has grown at an average annual rate of 30%. According to the analyst, by the end of 2023, it is estimated that China's annual polycarbonate production capacity has exceeded 4 million tons. Despite significant increases in domestic production capacity, the majority of domestically produced material is used for lower-end general-grade products such as sheets and films. High-end, high-value polycarbonates used in medical, electronics, automotive, and optical industries still require substantial imports.



In 2023, China imported approximately 1.04 million tons of polycarbonate, worth $2.463 billion. According to the analyst, in 2023, China imported polycarbonate from over 60 countries and regions, with major sources including Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, Japan, the United States, and Saudi Arabia, with Taiwan being the largest source.



In 2023, Mainland China imported 235,787 tons of polycarbonate from Taiwan, worth $563 million, accounting for 22.7% and 22.9% of the total imports for that year. According to the 'Anti-Dumping Regulations of the People's Republic of China', on November 30, 2022, China's Ministry of Commerce issued Announcement No. 35 of 2022, deciding to initiate an anti-dumping case investigation on imported polycarbonate originating from Taiwan.



On April 19, 2024, China's Ministry of Commerce proposed to the State Council's Tariff Policy Commission to impose anti-dumping duties, which, based on the Ministry's recommendation, were decided to be implemented from April 20, 2024, for a period of five years. It is anticipated that imports and import values of polycarbonate from Taiwan will significantly decrease in the coming years.



Economic growth has driven higher consumption levels and increased demand for new products, directly promoting the need for high-performance materials. According to the analyst, technological advancements have also fostered the development of new applications for materials beyond traditional areas, such as in sustainable energy and high-tech products.



For instance, in electric vehicles and renewable energy equipment, polycarbonate, due to its lightweight and durable properties, becomes an ideal choice for manufacturing components. It is expected that with the global emphasis on sustainable development and environmental awareness, developing and using environmentally friendly polycarbonate products will become a significant trend.



Therefore, it can be foreseen that in the coming years, both global and Chinese consumption of polycarbonate will continue to grow. According to the analyst, with the ongoing increase in domestic production capacity and technological advancements, it is expected that the volume and value of polycarbonate imports into China will decline somewhat over the next few years. However, due to the short-term inability of domestic production to meet the demand for high-end polycarbonate products, the annual import volume of polycarbonate in China is expected to remain at several hundred thousand tons annually from 2024 to 2033.



Topics covered:

Analysis of China's Polycarbonate Import Policies

Polycarbonate Imports in China from 2019-2023 and Main Sources

Main Drivers and Market Opportunities for Polycarbonate Imports in China

What are the main drivers, challenges, and opportunities for polycarbonate imports in China during the 2024-2033 forecast period?

Who are the key players in China's polycarbonate import market, and what are their competitive advantages?

What is the expected revenue for the polycarbonate import market in China during the 2024-2033 forecast period?

Polycarbonate Imports from Japan to China from 2019-2024

Polycarbonate Imports from South Korea to China from 2019-2024

Polycarbonate Imports from Thailand to China from 2019-2024

Polycarbonate Imports from the United States to China from 2019-2024

Polycarbonate Imports from Saudi Arabia to China from 2019-2024

Monthly Status of Polycarbonate Imports in China from 2021-2024

What strategies have major market players adopted to increase their market share in this industry?

Which segment of China's polycarbonate import market is expected to dominate by 2032?

What are the competitive advantages of the main participants in China's polycarbonate import market?

What are the major limiting factors restraining the growth of polycarbonate imports in China?

Companies Featured

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp.

Idemitsu Chemicals Taiwan Corporation

Chimei Corporation

Chilin Technology Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. China Polycarbonate Import Analysis 2019-2023

1.1. China polycarbonate import scale

1.1.1. China polycarbonate import volume

1.1.2. China polycarbonate import amount

1.1.3. China Polycarbonate Import Price

1.1.4 China Polycarbonate Apparent Consumption

1.1.5. China Polycarbonate Import Dependence

1.2. China Polycarbonate Main Import Sources

1.2.1 By Import Volume

1.2.2. by Import Value



2. 2019-2023 China Polycarbonate Main Import Sources Analysis

2.1. Taiwan

2.1.1 Import Volume Analysis

2.1.2 Import Value Analysis

2.1.3 Average Import Price Analysis

2.2 South Korea

2.2.1 Import Volume Analysis

2.2.2 Import Amount Analysis

2.2.3 Average Import Price Analysis

2.3. Thailand

2.3.1 Import Volume Analysis

2.3.2 Import Value Analysis

2.3.3 Average Import Price Analysis

2.4. United States

2.5. Japan

2.6. Saudi Arabia



3. China Polycarbonate Monthly Analysis 2021-2024

3.1 Monthly Analysis of Import Volume

3.2 Monthly Import Value Analysis

3.3 Monthly Average Import Price Forecast



4 Major Factors Affecting China's Polycarbonate Imports Analysis

4.1 Policy factors

4.1.1 The current status of import policy

4.1.2 Trend forecast of import policy

4.2 Economic factors

4.2.1 Market price

4.2.2 Growth Trend of Polycarbonate Capacity in China

4.3 Technical Factors



5 China's Polycarbonate Import Outlook, 2024-2033

5.1 China Polycarbonate Import Forecast 2024-2033

5.2 China's Polycarbonate Import Value Forecast, 2024-2033

5.3 China's Polycarbonate Average Import Price Forecast, 2024-2033

5.4 Forecast of Major Import Sources of Polycarbonate in China, 2024-2033

