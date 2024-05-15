Cloudian AI Data Lake Recognized as Customers’ Choice in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage Report

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian, the leader in secure S3-compatible AI data lake platforms, announced today that it has been recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage1.



Cloudian's AI data lake software delivers secure, unlimited on-premises storage with the flexibility to be deployed anywhere, coupled with seamless hybrid cloud integration for effective policy-driven data management across both on-premises and cloud environments. Offering full compatibility with the S3 API, Cloudian simplifies transitioning workflows between cloud and on-prem environments, enabling users to utilize existing S3 API-based AI tools and applications such as PyTorch, TensorFlow, Kafka, Arrow and more. This adaptability helps users refine their infrastructure strategies, boosting security, sovereignty, and cost-efficiency.

"Ensuring customer success is at the core of everything we do," said Michael Tso, CEO of Cloudian. "Our AI data lake platform is not just about delivering superior software; it's about igniting innovation through our robust engineering and support. Our clients are not merely purchasing a product—they are equipping their enterprises with advanced tools to future-proof and enhance their data management strategies. The positive feedback from our users underscores the strength of our commitment to not only meet but exceed customer expectations in technology advancement and support."

Gartner defines the Distributed File & Object Systems market as software and hardware appliance products that offer object and distributed file system technologies for unstructured data. These technologies are pivotal for storing, securing, protecting, and scaling unstructured data with network access using file and object protocols.

According to Gartner, the “Voice of the Customer” report includes numerical scores for Overall Rating and four category ratings in each vendor summary. These numerical scores are weighted averages based on the available sample size of eligible reviews within the stated time frame. Thus, they are best interpreted as sample statistics with a reasonable margin for error, not as exact values.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the leader in secure, S3-compatible AI data lake platforms. With military-grade security, limitless scale, and seamless cloud integration, Cloudian delivers plug-and-play interoperability with AI tools such as PyTorch, TensorFlow, Kafka, Arrow and more. Our software-defined, on-premises solutions let users simplify and accelerate AI workflows, meet data sovereignty requirements, and cut costs by consolidating information to a single, cloud-like environment. Cloudian’s geo-distributed architecture manages and protects object and file data at the edge, core, and in the cloud, for both traditional and modern applications. Learn more at cloudian.com.