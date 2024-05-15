Brand New Technology “LPA Synapse” by LQpay Delivers Reliable, Workflow-Integrated Payments for Dental Practices

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LQpay , the leading end-to-end patient payments provider, proudly launches LPA Synapse. Building upon the Company’s existing AI and automation technology and further flexing its software development muscle, LQpay significantly strengthens its payments integration capabilities with this latest platform enhancement. Specifically, LPA Synapse offers seamless, “in-line” payments integration into an existing practice management system without the need for additional hardware, user licenses, or remote VPN connections. This makes payment processing effortless, instantaneous, and aligned with current workflows. Initially available to dental practices, LPA Synapse directly addresses longstanding industry challenges, setting a new standard for integrated payments processing.



The introduction of LPA Synapse is timely, as dental practices increasingly demand robust and efficient integrated solutions which do not require staff to leave their practice management software to complete transactions. Supporting features like “Zero-click” payments, secure card-on-file capabilities, and mobile/NFC payment acceptance, LPA Synapse ensures a streamlined payment experience without any disruption to the practice's workflow. This has been a critical limitation with previous technologies, which LPA Synapse now overcomes.

Furthermore, with LPA Synapse practices can enjoy the convenience of using mobile, WiFi/wireless POS terminals, and still experience workflow-efficient payments integration, all within their existing practice management systems.

Shashi Kapur, CEO of LQpay, expressed enthusiasm about the new product expansion, stating, "LPA Synapse represents an important advancement in healthcare payments technology. Its integration combined with the robust features available in our solution, delivers unmatched value to dental practices. This optimizes current operations and enhances the overall patient payment experience. What’s equally exciting is our new ‘zero footprint’ method of deploying integrated payments, enabling a practice to be fully operational in just one week!"

Transforming Patient Payments with Seamless Integration

LPA Synapse enables the smooth posting of patient payments with major practice management systems like Open Dental, Dentrix, and EagleSoft, eliminating the need for disruptive, clunky payment plug-ins and/or unreliable services that have long plagued dental practices. The LPA Synapse alternative allows practices to implement a workflow-integrated solution easily and quickly, whereby staff members can process transactions directly within their existing systems, and without any additional IT-related requirements. Given these unique benefits, LQpay is directly addressing the pitfalls of current solutions active in the marketplace today.

The introduction of LPA Synapse by LQpay marks a significant milestone in the evolution of dental payments technology. By leveraging the latest in AI-based automation capabilities and software development assets, LQpay continues to help dental practices experience a comprehensive, feature-rich, and integrated patient payments solution, typically for less cost with a certain ROI.

Based in Plantation, FL, LQpay is dedicated to revitalizing how healthcare payments are deployed and executed. LQPay innovates the latest technologies to enhance efficiency, reduce operational costs, and patient satisfaction across medical, dental, and veterinary sectors. As a leader in healthcare payment innovations, LQpay is committed to delivering solutions that streamline the billing and payment processes by utilizing the latest cutting-edge AI and RPA technology. Thus, aiding practices in enhancing cash flow, promoting employee output, and procuring a thoughtful experience for patients. To learn more, visit www.LQpay.ai.

