India Furniture Industry Report 2024-2025 with Profiles of the Top 50 Manufacturers and Compilation of 100 Retailers

The Indian furniture market is valued at US$ 20 billion and has grown at an annual average rate of 6% during the last ten years. This growth trend makes India the 4th largest furniture market worldwide, climbing from the 10th position held ten years ago.

Within Asia and Pacific, India is the second largest furniture market after China, and one of the projected fastest growing in 2024 and 2025, driven mainly by increasing urbanization, expansion of the middle class, growing investments in the residential and non-residential sectors, government support, and modernization of furniture retail. Even though imports satisfy less than 10% of the Indian furniture market, they have grown fast in the last few years, and the potential for high-end / luxury furniture imports is particularly high.

The furniture industry in India report offers an up-to-date and detailed analysis of the Indian furniture sector, through key indicators, market dynamics, demand drivers, productive factors, and information about the leading furniture manufacturers.

INDIA: FURNITURE MARKET OUTLINE

The furniture sector in India is analysed through an overview of key indicators, the values of production, consumption, imports, and exports of furniture for the time series 2013-2023, and estimates of furniture market forecasts for 2024 and 2025.

On the Indian furniture market, the report also offers insights into demand determinants and a breakdown of consumption by segment (upholstered furniture; kitchen furniture, office furniture; bedroom, dining and living room furniture; other furniture).

Relating to the Indian furniture industry, the value of production is broken down by segment and the main productive factors are also provided.

In addition to production and consumption, the report also analyses the Indian furniture trade, imports and exports, with insights into trade dynamics, countries of origin and destination markets.

THE COMPETITIVE SYSTEM

This report also delves into the competitive landscape, describing its structure and covering information for about 90 companies.

For the top 50 Indian furniture manufacturers by furniture turnover, it offers detailed profiles including:

Company name

Headquarters

Group

Activity

Product Portfolio

Turnover and number of employees (last available year)

Exports share on total turnover

Manufacturing facilities

The competition analysis also offers information on other Indian leading furniture manufacturers, with Company name, Web, e-mail address, Activity, Turnover range, Product Portfolio, and Location.

The study also describes the Indian furniture distribution system, channels, and retail, and provides information for selected European furniture companies with business activity in India and furniture retailers in India (website and city).

A list of about 100 furniture retailers is provided including the following information: company name, website, city

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Facts of the Furniture Sector in India

2. The potential of the Indian furniture market

Furniture consumption in India, economic environment forecasts and furniture market forecasts

3. Demand Determinants

4. Furniture Consumption trends and and Furniture consumption by segment

5. Furniture Imports

India's Furniture imports and furniture consumption

Imports/consumption ratio by segment

Main countries of origin of Indian furniture imports

Furniture imports by segment and sources of furniture imports by segment

Imports and exports of furniture parts

6. India. Productive Factors

7. Furniture Production trends and Furniture production by segment

8. Furniture Exports

India's Furniture exports and furniture production

Exports/production ratio by segment

Main countries destination for furniture exports

Furniture exports by segment and destination for furniture exports by segment

9. Analysis and description of the competitive system of the furniture market in India

Top 50 furniture manufacturers by total turnover (Company, Group, Total Turnover, Product portfolio and Location)

Other Indian furniture manufacturers (Company, Web, Activity, Turnover range, Product Portfolio, Location)

10. Profiles of a sample of 50 leading furniture manufacturers operating in India

11. Distribution channels and retail in India

Selection of European furniture companies with business activity in India: distribution channels

Selection of furniture retailers in India: website and city

Annexes (Country Rankings, Socio-Economic Data, Furniture Market Data, Furniture Exports and Imports)

