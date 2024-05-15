Lipid Nanoparticle Raw Materials Market Projected to Reach $329.2 Million by 2030: Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Advancements in Delivery Systems Fuel Growth

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lipid Nanoparticle Raw Materials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Therapeutics, Research), Product (Kits, Reagents), Disease Indication, End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lipid nanoparticle raw materials market is poised for substantial growth over the coming years, with expectations to ascend to USD 329.2 million by the year 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.66% from 2024. Market expansion is driven by increasing demands for efficient drug delivery systems, cutting-edge healthcare technology advancements, and a rising incidence of chronic diseases.





The therapeutic applications are leading the market, thanks to burgeoning collaborations between research institutions and industry players, as well as the influx of government funding. Within the product segment, kits have dominated market share, though reagents are projected to witness notable growth over the forecast period.

Advancements in Delivery Systems Fuel Growth



Notably, the infectious disease segment has demonstrated market dominance, forecasted to grow rapidly through 2030. The impetus provided by the development of COVID-19 vaccines through LNP-based delivery systems has brought substantial investment and innovation to the forefront.

Challenges to Market Progress



Intellectual property rights pose challenging barriers to new market entrants, affecting the range of competition. The transition from lab-scale models to commercial production also presents challenges in maintaining product quality and optimizing yields, signaling a need for effective process and equipment validation as well as efficient supply chain logistics.

Regional Market Insights



With a revenue share of 40.34% in 2023, North America leads the global market, attributed to the significant burden of infectious diseases, high purchasing power parity, and extensive government healthcare support. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment leads the end-use market, owing to robust revenue shares.

Conversely, the academic & research institute segment is positioned for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This market trajectory suggests a cautiously optimistic outlook for stakeholders in the lipid nanoparticle raw materials sector, promising a dynamic evolution in line with technological advancements in drug delivery and healthcare innovation.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $224.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $329.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global





