Home: the favorite place of 92% of Quebecers

MONTREAL, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EspaceProprio, which brings together a group of companies that offer support services related to home ownership including DuProprio, Confia and RenoAssistance, unveils the results of its latest Well-being at home survey. This major study of more than 2,000 Quebecers examined their relationship with their home and cities of residence, as well as their housing concerns and aspirations.



There’s no place like home

No less than 92% of Quebecers say they feel best when at home. This feeling is reflected in their stay-at-home habits as nearly half of the people surveyed (44%) report they are at home almost all of the time, while 47% spend a majority of their time there after work. Relaxation and personal time (39%) top the list of activities taking up the most time at home, followed by work (32%), chores (13%) and cooking (10%).

“The pandemic obviously had a huge impact on the connection we feel to our home by reinforcing the idea of creating a cocoon in our image. For a majority of us and more than ever before, this place has become the centre of our lives and well-being. The advent of telework means that people now spend more time at home and that has driven them to redefine certain spaces. The result: people enjoy being at home, feel in their element there and adapt it to their taste,” says Pascal Laflamme, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Integrated Experience Officer at EspaceProprio.

A home in your image

The vast majority of respondents (82%) believe their home reflects their image, a perception especially reinforced among homeowners (88%) and those who have recently renovated (87%). When asked about their dream interior, people surveyed placed contemporary/modern décor first (24%) before traditional (15%), country (14%) or minimalist (9%).

Regional profile

Best places to live

The EspaceProprio index that measures at-home satisfaction averages 7.7 out of 10 across the province. At the top of the list, people who live in Abitibi, Nord-du-Québec and Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean are the most satisfied with their home (8.0 out of 10), while Montreal finds itself at the bottom with an average of 7.3.

Where are the ideal cities?

Residents in the Capitale-Nationale, Lower St. Lawrence, on the North Shore and in the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Islands think their city is the most suitable to live (7.5 out of 10). Conversely, residents of Laval (6.8), Lanaudière (6.7) and Outaouais (6.7) say their city does not meet their expectations.

Overall, about three out of four people (76%) say they are connected to their current city, an attachment that increases with age to reach 85% among those aged 65-74, who can no longer see themselves living anywhere else.

Montreal: busy and stressful

At-home satisfaction (7.3 out of 10) and pride (7.1 out of 10) rates are lower in Montreal. More than three out of four Montrealers (78%) say they are attached to their city. City residents stay at home less and feel more stimulated, active and busy than anywhere else in Quebec. In the current real estate context, their home is more often (32%) a stress factor than elsewhere (26% for the Quebec population). When asked about their future aspirations at home, people living in Montreal were more likely to mention the desire for tranquility (30%) and a bigger property (28%).

National Capital: a special relationship with their city

With an at-home satisfaction rate in line with the provincial average (7.7), Quebec City residents stand out for how they describe the relationship with their city. A record 42% of them say they are very attached to their city. Along the same lines, Quebec City (60%) and Chaudière-Appalaches (62%) also have the highest proportion of Quebecers who say they feel happy in their city.

Call of the wild

When asked where their ideal home would be (urban, suburbs, rural), only 25% of respondents would live in an urban setting (compared to 37% who say they currently live there). It is often more of a necessity than a choice to live in a city so a third of people surveyed (33%) note their current situation is not where they would actually like to be.

Regarding housing aspirations, closer to nature (26%) and more peace of mind (24%) are the most common factors in Quebec. This desire to be around nature is consistent throughout the province, an indication of the top billing given to green spaces. While the appeal of a larger property (39%) or a larger plot of land (33%) is most appealing to 18-34 year-olds, the idea of reducing maintenance and responsibilities (31%) is most appealing to those aged 55 and over.

Single-family homes get top billing

Quebecers maintain their love affair with single-family homes as nearly half of respondents (45%) see themselves living in one in 10 years, far in front of all other housing types (condo: 17%, apartment: 13%, multi-generational home: 7%). Even among ages 65-74, the trend to want to grow old at home is genuine since 39% of them see themselves still in their house in 10 years’ time.

Concessions to become a homeowner

No big surprise that nearly two-thirds (64%) of tenants in the province aspire to become future homeowners, especially among those aged 18-34 (89%). In the current landscape of home ownership, many aspiring homeowners resign themselves to making concessions such as buying a property requiring minor repairs (42%), working more (37%) or moving further away (34%).

Maintenance and renovations: send in the cavalry

For 37% of respondents, home maintenance takes up too much of their time and that number rises to 46% among those aged 35-44 who are in the thick of their working lives. When it comes to renovations, one out of three people (32%) say they lack talent despite having good intentions and one-fourth (27%) prefer to let someone else do the work. That being said, those who decided to renovate over the last two years are clearly more satisfied (8.1 out of 10), have pride in their home (8.0) and spend more time there.

“The results show there is a real need for Quebec homeowners to be accompanied and supported in their property maintenance and renovations. Lack of time, knowledge and technical ability are challenges many people face once they buy a home. The results of this study show that people who take action are ultimately happier at home,” adds Pascal Laflamme.

Survey methodology

The Ad hoc Recherche web panel survey was conducted from December 4 to 13, 2023, on behalf of EspaceProprio, among 2,014 Quebecers aged 18 to 74. Data were weighted by region, age, gender, language and residence status (owner/tenant) to best represent the study population. Some regions were grouped together in order to achieve a sufficient number of respondents for each regional grouping.

About EspaceProprio

The EspaceProprio ecosystem was created in Quebec in 2022. With over 420 employees in Quebec and Ontario, EspaceProprio is an initiative of Desjardins Group that brings together a group of companies offering support services for current and prospective homeowners. For everything from renovation and maintenance to the sale or purchase of a property, EspaceProprio’s mission is to provide current and aspiring homeowners with the tools they need to realize their real estate ambitions. The full lineup of EspaceProprio services includes DuProprio, which empowers homeowners to sell their homes broker-free with assistance from a professional team, RenoAssistance, which provides made-to-measure support for renovating and maintaining residential and commercial properties and Confia, a real estate brokerage which recommends partner brokers who are dedicated to helping people buy and sell property. EspaceProprio's advisory service provides speedy access to a network of reliable, competent professionals. Because a house is more than a place to live, it’s a place of fulfillment.

Media information:

Laurence Lafforgue-Lapointe

Business and Public Relations Advisor

Cell.: 514 583-1316

laurence.lafforgue@espaceproprio.com