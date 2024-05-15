Voting Results from Constellium's 2024 Annual General Meeting

PARIS, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (“Constellium” or the “Company”) announced today that the voting results for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 2, 2024 (the “AGM”) have been published on the Company’s website (https://www.constellium.com/investors/shareholder-meetings).



All the proposals were adopted at the AGM, including the re-appointment of Jean-Christophe Deslarzes, Isabelle Boccon-Gibod and Jean-Philippe Puig to the Company’s Board of Directors for a period of three years following the AGM.

In addition, following their initial appointment as employee directors in 2021, both Jean-Francois Verdier and Wiebke Weiler have been re-appointed for an additional three-year term from the AGM to the annual general meeting to be held in 2027.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €7.2 billion of revenue in 2023.

Jason Hershiser—Investor Relations

Phone: +1 (443) 988-0600

investor-relations@constellium.com

Delphine Dahan-Kocher—External Communications

Phone: +1 443 420 7860

delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com