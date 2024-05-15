European Kitchen Furniture Market 2024: Trends, Market Segment and Figures by 30 Countries

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Market for Kitchen Furniture" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Kitchen furniture production in Europe is worth around EUR 19 billion. The sector is going through a general phase of adjustment after the two-year boom that followed the pandemic. Business output is tending to return to more subdued levels, aided by still high inflation and the resulting slowdown in the European economy.

Most kitchen furniture exports are destined within Europe, with the remainder going overseas, mainly to North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

The kitchen furniture sector in Europe is undergoing a variety of changes, such as the re-organisation of production capacity. The level of investment in innovation and machinery has risen significantly, along with the resources devoted to renewable energy and sustainability.

The 34th edition of 'The European Market for Kitchen Furniture' is structured as follows:

The Scenario chapter presents an overview of the European kitchen furniture sector through tables and graphs, data on kitchen furniture production, consumption and international trade are analysed, at European level as a whole and for each country considered, both in value and in volume, for the total sector and by price range. A panorama of the leading European groups and their market shares is also provided. The chapter closes with the kitchen consumption forecasts for the years 2024 and 2025.

The Business Performance chapter offers kitchen furniture statistics and the main macroeconomic indicators necessary to analyse the performance of the sector for the last 6 years (2018-2023), together with forecasts for the next two years, at European level as a whole and for each country considered.

The International trade section provides detailed tables on the kitchen furniture exports and imports in the 30 European Countries considered, for the last 6 years, broken down by country and by geographical area of destination/origin.

The Supply structure section offers an analysis of the types of products manufactured by the European kitchen furniture manufacturers, in addition to tables and information on the key players operating in each segment. Production is broken down by cabinet door material, by cabinet door style, by cabinet door colour, by lacquered cabinet door type and by worktop material.

The Distribution channels chapter gives an overview of the main distribution channels active on the European kitchen furniture market, at European level as a whole and for country clusters considered.

The competitive system section looks at sales by price range and by country offers an insight into the leading local and foreign players present in each price range segment and in each European country considered. Through detailed tables are shown sales data and market shares of the top kitchen furniture companies; short profiles of the main players in the kitchen furniture industry are also available. In the end of this chapter, there is also a focus on European kitchen furniture exports and market shares outside Europe, by area of destination (Middle East and Africa, Asia and Pacific, North and Central-South America).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Scenario: Trends, market segment and figures by country

1.1 Market evolution and figures by country

1.2 Production breakdown by market segment

1.3 Consumption breakdown by market segment

1.4 Leading groups in Europe and their market shares

1.5 Current trends and forecasts for 2024 and 2025

2. Business performance: basic data and macroeconomic indicators by country

2.1 Northern Europe (Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden)

2.2. Western Europe (Belgium, France, Ireland, Netherlands, the UK)

2.3 Central Europe (DACH: Austria, Germany, Switzerland)

2.4 Southern Europe (Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain)

2.5 Central-Eastern Europe (Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia)

3. International trade

3.1 Trade balance, exports, imports evolution

3.2 Exports and imports by country and by geographical area of destination/origin

3.3 Exports and imports by country for selected household appliances

4. Supply structure

4.1 Breakdown of supply by cabinet door material

4.2 Breakdown of supply by cabinet door style

4.3 Breakdown of supply by cabinet door colour and lacquered type

4.4 Breakdown of supply by kind of wood

4.5 Breakdown of supply by worktop material

4.6 Breakdown of supply by kind of lay-out

4.7 Hinges and drawers

4.8 Embedded lighting

4.9 Intellectual Property

5. Distribution channels

5.1 Overview: Kitchen specialists, Furniture shops, Furniture chains, Building trade, Contract, DIY, E-commerce, Direct sales

5.2 Breakdown of sales by distribution channels in selected countries and geographic region (Central-Eastern Europe)

5.3 Built-in appliances

5.4 Sustainability

6. The competitive system

6.1 Leading players in Europe and market shares (consumption and production)

6.2 The European competitive system by market segment (luxury, upper-end, middle-upper, middle, middle-low, lower-end)

6.3 The competitive system by country

6.4 Exports from Europe to Extra-European markets and Overseas

Company Coverage:

Agata Meble

Alvic

Aran

Armony

Arredo3

Arrital

Artego

Aster

Aviva Cuisines

Baldita

Ballingslov

Ballerina

Bauformat

Boffi

Bruynzeel

BRW

Bulthaup

Colombini

Dan

Decodom

Delta Cocinas

Dica

Discac

Doca

DSM Keukens

Eggo

Ekipa

Elkjop

Euromobil

Fournier

Freda

Gama Decor

Haecker

Hanak

Howdens Joinery

Ikea

Leicht

Lube

Mandemaakers

Menuiseries du Centre

Morel

Mob Cozinhas

Mondo Convenienza

Nikolidakis

Nobia

Nobilia

Nolte

Omega

Pronorm

Puustelli

Rempp

Rotpunkt

Rust Mebel

Sanitas Troesch

Santos

SBA Furniture

Scavolini

Snaidero

Symphony

Schmidt

Siko

Snaidero

Stosa

Strai

TCM

Tom Howley

Turi Group

Valcucine

Vedum

Veneta Cucine

WFM Kitchen

Wren Kitchens

