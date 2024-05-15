Virtual Gurus Announces Tech Innovator Elliot Schneier as New Chief Operating Officer to Lead Next-Gen Growth Initiatives

CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In May, Virtual Gurus, a leader in virtual assistant solutions, appointed Elliot Schneier as Chief Operating Officer, setting the stage for significant organizational growth.



Founded by Bobbie Racette, Virtual Gurus has empowered over 800 professionals from underrepresented backgrounds, including single mothers, Indigenous peoples, the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, and those with alternate abilities. This commitment to inclusivity, coupled with substantial business growth, has earned the company a spot on the Globe and Mail’s list of Fastest Growing Companies in Canada for 2023, with momentum expected to continue into 2024.

"Elliot brings a wealth of strategic foresight and a proven track record from his tenure as COO and co-founder of Startups.com and former COO of Zirtual," stated Racette. "His expertise will be crucial as we enhance our proprietary platform that combines machine learning with human insight, setting new standards in the virtual workforce industry."

Under Schneier's leadership, the company plans to expand its service offerings, including the introduction of virtual receptionists and the enhancement of virtual assistant services, while maintaining a strong focus on its social mission.

"As we continue to evolve our platform, we’re dedicating the second quarter of this year to strategic restructuring, prioritizing growth, and initiating our Series B funding," Racette added. "Elliot's appointment marks a critical turning point, particularly as we leverage AI to enhance human capabilities and further our mission to empower and innovate."

Stephen Nairne, Chief Investment Officer at Raven Indigenous Capital Partners and investor in Virtual Gurus, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are excited to welcome Elliot to Virtual Gurus’ leadership team and believe that both his strong values alignment and consistent track record of performance will accelerate the next phase of the company’s growth and development.”

Schneier shared his excitement about his new role, noting, "I'm humbled to be a part of such a mission-driven organization as The Virtual Gurus, the company buzzes with authentic purpose at every corner. We are poised to lead the market with our advanced AI solutions that not only provide superior service but also contribute positively to the community. We look forward to expanding capabilities and scaling."

Virtual Gurus is a talent marketplace supporting businesses by leveraging proprietary technology to connect organizations with skilled virtual assistants from Canada and the U.S. Since its founding in 2016, Virtual Gurus has carved a niche by offering an extensive range of services that includes specialized virtual assistant roles, workflow optimization and on-demand custom support to meet the needs of businesses. Learn more at www.thevirtualgurus.com.

