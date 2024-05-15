Specialty Carbon Black Market Analysis Report 2024-2030, Featuring OMSK Carbon, Tokai Carbon, Atlas Organics, Continental Carbon, Birla Carbon, Cabot, Phillips Carbon Black and Ralson

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Carbon Black Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Grade (Conductive Polymers, Fiber Carbon Black, Food Contact Carbon Black), By Region (Asia Pacific, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global specialty carbon black market size is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for the product as reinforcing agents, specifically in tires, among other applications. Additionally, the growing use of the product in agriculture mulch film, refuse sacks, stretch wrap, and industrial bags are estimated to contribute to the market growth.







Majorly, carbon black is in the form of black colloidal particles produced via the acetylene black process, lamp black process, and furnace black process, among others. The raw material used for these processes differs between petroleum, coal oil, natural gas, and acetylene gas. Furthermore, food contact grade is expected to witness prolific growth over the next eight years, owing to increasing convenience food consumption in emerging economies of the Asia Pacific and Latin America, such as India, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Brazil, and Argentina. Packaging is expected to emerge as the leading application for the food-grade segment.



Asia Pacific region dominated the regional segment. This region's expansion can be attributed to rising plastic consumption in key end-use industries, such as construction, automotive, conductive polymers, and packaging. Increasing polymer production in China, India, and Southeast Asian countries, such as South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam is expected to be a key driver of regional market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the regional demand for carbon black has been bolstered by high economic growth, fast industrialization, and urbanization in Asia Pacific's rising regions. Market growth is also aided by increased foreign investment and favorable regulatory regulations.



Specialty Carbon Black Market Report Highlights

Conductive carbon blacks are used for manufacturing cost-efficient electrically conductive plastic compounds. These electrically conductive plastics are used in various processing methods and final applications.

Fiber grade is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increasing demand from the textile industry for applications, such as polyester fiber, PP master batches, and other synthetic fibers.

Asia Pacific dominated the specialty carbon black market with a revenue share of 47% in 2023, owing to the advancements in the automobile industry. The key players in the automobile manufacturing business are setting up their plants in countries in Asia Pacific region which will drive the market growth

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Segment Insights

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variable Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Carbon Black Outlook

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Price Trend Analysis

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Increasing Demand in Non-Rubber Applications

3.6.1.2 Increasing Consumption in Lithium Ion Batteries

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices

3.6.2.2 Stringent Regulations

3.6.3 Key Opportunities Prioritized

3.7 Impact of European Geopolitical Conflict

3.8 Business Environment Analysis



Chapter 4 Specialty Carbon Black Grade Outlook

4.1 Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Volume Share, By Grade, 2023 & 2030

4.2 Application, By Grade Mapping

4.3 Conductive Carbon Black

4.4 Fiber Carbon Black

4.5 Food Contact Carbon Black

4.6 Other Carbon Black



Chapter 5 Specialty Carbon Black Regional Outlook

5.1 Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Volume Share, By Region, 2023 & 2030

5.1.1 Specialty Carbon Black Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2030



Chapter 6 Competitive Analysis

6.1 Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry

6.2 Market Entry Strategies

6.3 Vendor Landscape

6.4 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

6.5 Company Heat Map Analysis

6.6 Manufacturer Product Specifications



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

OMSK Carbon Group

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Atlas Organics Private Limited

Continental Carbon Company

Birla Carbon

Cabot Corporation

International China Oak Investment Holdings Co., Ltd.

Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Orion Engineered Carbons

Ralson

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/luouvl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment