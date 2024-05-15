Global Digital Oilfield Industry Research 2024-2034: Multi-Billion Market Driven by Increased Demand for Operational Cost Reduction, Optimized Production, Improved Efficiency, and Sustainability

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Oilfield Market: Focus on Application, Solution, Process, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digital oilfield market is experiencing significant growth, propelled by continuous advancements in digital technologies, reduce operational costs, optimized production, and improved efficiency, and increasing emphasis on sustainability.





Despite these positive drivers, the market faces hurdles such as significant initial investment in technology, infrastructure, and training. However, increasing demand for real-time insights and actionable intelligence present lucrative opportunities for the expansion of digital oilfield demand, suggesting a vibrant future for this market as it navigates through challenges towards rising concerns about data privacy, security, and cyber threats.



North America is home to many leading technology companies and research institutions that are at the forefront of developing digital oilfield technologies. Innovations in areas such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, and IoT have enabled the industry to collect, analyze, and interpret vast amounts of data from oil and gas operations. North America has significant investments in oil and gas infrastructure, including pipelines, refineries, and production facilities. Digital oilfield technologies improve the reliability, safety, and efficiency of these assets, optimizing their performance and extending their lifespan.



Companies such as SLB and Baker huges plays a crucial role in shaping the digital oilfield market globally, offering a wide range of technology solutions tailored for the oil and gas industry. These solutions include drilling optimization software, real-time data analytics platforms, reservoir modeling software, and integrated field management systems.



The rising focus on autonomous operations in the oil and gas industry is driven by a desire to minimize human exposure to hazardous conditions, improve safety performance, and enhance operational efficiency. Autonomous operations reduce the need for human intervention in hazardous environments, such as offshore platforms, well sites, and refineries, thereby mitigating the risk of accidents, injuries, and fatalities. By replacing manual tasks with automated systems and robotics, companies can improve safety performance and create safer working environments for employees.

In May 2023, Rockwell Automation disclosed its collaboration with TotalEnergies to deploy a robot fleet management system, aimed at advancing autonomous operations for its offshore platforms. This enduring project is poised to achieve a significant milestone with its inaugural test on an offshore asset scheduled for mid-2023.

Energy companies are increasingly investing in robotics technology within their facilities, with the objective of facilitating unmanned operations for extended durations. This strategic investment serves multiple purposes, including minimizing employee exposure to hazardous situations, enhancing safety protocols, attracting younger talent intrigued by cutting-edge technologies, and driving down both capital and operational expenditures.

