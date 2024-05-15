Dr. Anosh Ahmed Announces 15K Toy Donations for Global Communities in 2024

CHICAGO, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the momentum of his previous charitable efforts, Dr. Anosh Ahmed, through the Anosh Inc Foundation , is pleased to announce a significant donation of 15,000 toys slated for distribution in 2024. This generous initiative targets communities in the Westside Chicago Austin Neighborhood, Houston, Texas, and Dubai, UAE, aiming to bring joy and hope to underprivileged children during the holiday season.







Dr. Anosh Ahmed

Following the success of the 4th Annual Holiday Toy Giveaway last December at Lone Star College, which saw thousands of children receive gifts, Dr. Ahmed's commitment remains unwavering. "It's more than just giving toys; it's about sparking joy, inspiring hope, and making a tangible difference in the lives of children," said Dr. Ahmed. His foundation, Anosh Inc Foundation, is dedicated to enriching communities and providing support where it is most needed.

The choice of locations for the 2024 giveaway reflects a strategic approach to address communities with significant needs. The Westside Chicago Austin Neighborhood, known for its vibrant culture and community spirit, has faced economic challenges that Dr. Ahmed aims to alleviate with this act of kindness. Similarly, in Houston and Dubai, the focus will be on reaching children who are less fortunate, ensuring they experience the joy of the holiday season.

Each event is carefully organized to ensure that every child receives a gift that brings a smile. The toys are selected to cater to a wide range of interests and ages, emphasizing inclusivity and the spirit of giving. Dr. Ahmed's foundation works closely with community leaders and organizations to identify families who will benefit most from the giveaway.

For more information about the toy donation events or to learn how to support the Anosh Inc. Foundation, please visit https://www.anoshincfoundation.com/ .

About Dr. Anosh Ahmed

Dr. Anosh Ahmed has chosen the west side of Chicago as his new focus for the Anosh Inc. Foundation because of his deep love and affinity for the community. Having served as the CFO, COO, Medical Director, and board member of the Loretto Hospital before his resignation in 2021, Dr. Ahmed developed a profound connection to the area and its residents. Since stepping down from his roles at the hospital, his foundation has remained active in the community, tirelessly working to address the needs of its most vulnerable members. Dr. Anosh has dedicated his time, resources, and unwavering commitment to the west side of Chicago and Loretto Hospital, continuing to make a meaningful impact through his philanthropic efforts.

Contact:

Dr, Anosh Ahmed

Anosh Inc. Foundation

713-259-2336

https://www.anoshincfoundation.com/

sami@anoshinc.com

This press release underscores Dr. Ahmed's dedication to community service and sets the stage for another year of impactful philanthropy.

