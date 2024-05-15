Grocery Business Hall of Fame announces 2024 inductees

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Business Hall of Fame has announced the names of the 25 individuals being honoured for contributions to the grocery industry and the communities they serve.
Selected by a Grocery Business industry committee, the 2024 Grocery Business Hall of Fame inductees are being recognized for their service to the industry and for their commitment to supporting the growth of the grocery sector in Canada. This year, the Grocery Business Hall of Fame celebrates five retailers, seven suppliers, and ten legends. The list also includes three industry stewardship recipients.
Grocery Business Hall of Fame Class of 2024
Retailers
Dan Bregg, Pattison Food Group
Joey Longo, Longo’s
Robert Sawyer, Loblaw Companies
Robert Wiebe, Loblaw Companies
Ron Welke, Federated Co-operatives
Suppliers
Danielle Barran, Mother Parkers
Paul Bourrie, McCormack Bourrie Sales & Marketing
Richard Glover, PepsiCo Beverages
Peter Luik, Dare Foods
Paul Marsham, Marsham Natural Products
Mark Taylor, Lactalis Canada
Gary Wade, Unilever Canada
Industry Stewardship
Michael Graydon, Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada
Tom Shurrie, Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers
Michael Forgione, United Grocers Inc.
Legends
Tim Berman, Kraft
Dominic Calce, Metro
Allan Cosman, Ferrero Canada
Bill Dunne, Acosta
Grant Froese, Loblaw Companies
Denis Gendron, United Grocers Inc.
Stephen Kouri, Smucker
Scott Lindsay, Coca-Cola
Glenn Murphy, Shoppers Drug Mart
Chris Powell, Tree of Life
The Grocery Business Hall of Fame was launched in 2021 and recognizes the achievements of current and past retailers and suppliers.
The grocery industry is an important contributor to the Canadian economy and an essential service for communities across the country. There are close to 16,000 grocery stores across the country employing an estimated 400,000 people that generated sales of more than $110 billion in 2023.
Profiles of this year’s honourees will be published in the July/August issue of Grocery Business.
If you are interested in nominating someone for the 2025 Grocery Business Hall of Fame, submit names at Grocery Business Hall of Fame online at gbhalloffame.ca, where you can also view past recipients.
