Grocery Business Hall of Fame announces 2024 inductees

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Business Hall of Fame has announced the names of the 25 individuals being honoured for contributions to the grocery industry and the communities they serve.



Selected by a Grocery Business industry committee, the 2024 Grocery Business Hall of Fame inductees are being recognized for their service to the industry and for their commitment to supporting the growth of the grocery sector in Canada. This year, the Grocery Business Hall of Fame celebrates five retailers, seven suppliers, and ten legends. The list also includes three industry stewardship recipients.





Grocery Business Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Retailers

Dan Bregg, Pattison Food Group

Joey Longo, Longo’s

Robert Sawyer, Loblaw Companies

Robert Wiebe, Loblaw Companies

Ron Welke, Federated Co-operatives

Suppliers

Danielle Barran, Mother Parkers

Paul Bourrie, McCormack Bourrie Sales & Marketing

Richard Glover, PepsiCo Beverages

Peter Luik, Dare Foods

Paul Marsham, Marsham Natural Products

Mark Taylor, Lactalis Canada

Gary Wade, Unilever Canada

Industry Stewardship

Michael Graydon, Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada

Tom Shurrie, Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers

Michael Forgione, United Grocers Inc.

Legends

Tim Berman, Kraft

Dominic Calce, Metro

Allan Cosman, Ferrero Canada

Bill Dunne, Acosta

Grant Froese, Loblaw Companies

Denis Gendron, United Grocers Inc.

Stephen Kouri, Smucker

Scott Lindsay, Coca-Cola

Glenn Murphy, Shoppers Drug Mart

Chris Powell, Tree of Life

The Grocery Business Hall of Fame was launched in 2021 and recognizes the achievements of current and past retailers and suppliers.

The grocery industry is an important contributor to the Canadian economy and an essential service for communities across the country. There are close to 16,000 grocery stores across the country employing an estimated 400,000 people that generated sales of more than $110 billion in 2023.

Profiles of this year’s honourees will be published in the July/August issue of Grocery Business.

If you are interested in nominating someone for the 2025 Grocery Business Hall of Fame, submit names at Grocery Business Hall of Fame online at gbhalloffame.ca, where you can also view past recipients.

Contact:

Mary Scianna

Grocery Business Editorial Director

(905) 430-9990

marys@grocerybusiness.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/747f94cf-5634-4cfd-b49a-5879f6ecc86d