Zapata AI Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

BOSTON, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (“Zapata AI”) (Nasdaq: ZPTA), the Industrial Generative AI company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 and provided a business update.



Business Highlights

Completed business combination with Andretti Acquisition Corp. on March 28, 2024 and commenced trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker ZPTA on April 1, 2024

Entered into a $1 million commercial expansion agreement with Andretti Global, broadening the scope of an already multi-year partnership and the companies' co-branding and marketing relationship, and resulting in 43% sequential growth in quarterly bookings

Ramped up existing collaboration with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, applying generative AI to simulate financial scenarios and more accurately price derivatives and value adjustments

Along with collaboration partners, Zapata AI demonstrated the first instance of a generative model running on quantum hardware outperforming state-of-the-art classical models in generating viable cancer drug candidates

Partnered with D-Wave on a strategic technical and commercial collaboration agreement to advance quantum-enabled machine learning, with an initial focus on the discovery of new molecules, such as drugs, chemicals and materials

On May 14, 2024, announced a strategic collaboration with Tech Mahindra that leverages Zapata AI’s quantum-based generative AI on offerings that enhance operational efficiencies and customer responsiveness for Tech Mahindra’s global telecom customers

Financial highlights

Revenue of in $1.22 million in Q1 2024 versus $1.51 million in Q1 2023

Operating loss of $5.08 million in Q1 2024 versus $5.09 million in Q1 2023

Cash used by operating activities of $2.15 million in Q1 2024 versus $5.32 million in Q1 2023

Cash and cash equivalents of $7.25 million, excluding $0.14 million of restricted cash, as of March 31, 2024 versus $3.33 million at December 31, 2023

$5.4 million in capital raised subsequent to the end of Q1 2024 as of May 10, 2024



Executive Commentary

“We were proud to complete our public listing in Q1 2024 and thus bring to market a leader in industrial generative AI despite challenging market conditions. Through our quantum-inspired generative AI techniques, Zapata AI is able to tackle important analytics and business intelligence use cases for enterprise customers through our cloud and hardware agnostic open-source platform, Orquestra®,” said Christopher Savoie, CEO and Co-founder of Zapata AI.

“Q1 was very productive for us on the commercial, technical and operational fronts across a variety of industries. During the period, we expanded our commercial relationship with Andretti Autosport Holding Company, LLC (Andretti Global), deepening our collaboration across engineering, operations, and race strategy, to further drive significant innovation and operational efficiencies across Andretti Global’s presence in multiple auto racing series around the world. In financial services, we continued to evolve our partnership with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, which we announced in November 2023. By running scenario simulations with them using our technology, we are demonstrating that we can enable more accurate and faster decision-making in trading and improve risk management procedures. In pharmaceuticals, we were able show how quantum-enhanced generative AI can assist in generating viable cancer drug candidates in a study conducted with our partners at Insilico Medicine, University of Toronto, and Harvard University. We expect to push the boundaries further in the area of pharmaceuticals through the partnership we entered into with D-Wave Quantum, Inc. during Q1, which will initially focus on molecular discovery. We also continued to achieve new technical milestones on our quantum benchmarking work with DARPA and the US Department of Defense through a relationship that goes back to 2022.

More recently, we were thrilled to announce just yesterday a strategic collaboration with Tech Mahindra. As a leading global provider of technology consulting to enterprises, Tech Mahindra has a robust network of Communication Service Providers that include some of the largest global telecom network operators. Through our work with them, we expect to be able to demonstrate how we can assist in reducing network outages and disruptions, optimizing response times and processes, improving proactive network maintenance, and tailoring customer interactions. Doing so can improve the quality and reliability of the services provided and customer satisfaction and loyalty, and can generate significant cost savings and operational efficiency.

Beyond these recent developments, our achievements to-date, and in particular the real-time data streaming use cases we are putting into practice on the racetrack through our partnership with Andretti Global, continue to drive strong interest among potential customers across a multitude of markets. In addition to opportunities in telecom, as we see with Tech Mahindra, we look forward to progressing on other new opportunities in Q2 and beyond across a variety of others industries, with pharmaceuticals, financial services, insurance, and defense areas all areas of particular excitement for Zapata AI today.”

Financial and Operating Results

Revenues in Q1 2024 were $1.22 million, which compares to revenues of $1.51 million in Q1 2023. The period over period change primarily reflects a decrease of $0.5 million from the completion of certain customer contracts that occurred subsequent to Q1 2023, partially offset by an increase of $0.2 million from ongoing customer contracts entered into subsequent to March 31, 2023.

Operating loss of $5.08 million in Q1 2024 was flat with an operating loss of $5.09 million in Q1 2023. Flat gross margins in Q1 2024 versus Q1 2023 on the lower revenues translated into a reduction in gross profit versus the prior year period, but this was offset by a reduction in operating expenses. The reduction in operating expenses reflects a combined decrease of $0.79 million in sales & marketing and research & development expenses that more than offset a $0.74 million increase in general & administrative expenses, primarily reflecting higher fees associated with the business combination with Andretti Acquisition Corp.

Cash used by operating activities in Q1 2024 was $2.15 million, which compares with $5.32 million in Q1 2023. Net loss in Q1 2024 was $22.32 million versus $5.07 million in Q1 2023. Q1 2024 net loss was impacted by sizeable non-cash charges, including, among other items, a $9.78 million loss on the issuance of senior secured notes and a $4.94 million loss on the issuance of a forward purchase agreement derivative liability. Q1 2024 cash from operating activities also benefitted from $2.55 million in cash generated from working capital.

As of March 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents stood at $7.25 million, excluding restricted cash of $0.14 million. This increased from $3.33 million at December 31, 2023, as the aforementioned $2.15 million in cash used from operating activities and $0.01 million in cash used in investing activities were more than offset by $6.10 million in cash generated from financing activities during Q1 2024.

Subsequent to the end of Q1 2024 through May 10, 2024, Zapata AI raised $5.4 million in additional capital.

About Zapata AI

Zapata AI (Nasdaq: ZPTA) is an Industrial Generative AI company, revolutionizing how enterprises solve complex operational challenges with its powerful suite of generative AI software applications and cutting-edge reference architecture. By combining numerical and text-based generative AI models and custom software applications to power industrial-scale solutions, Zapata AI enables enterprises and government entities to drive growth, cost savings through operational efficiencies, and critical operational insights. With its proprietary data science and engineering techniques, and the Orquestra® platform, Zapata AI is accelerating Generative AI’s impact across industries by delivering solutions which are higher performing, less costly, and more accurate and expressive than current, classical approaches to AI. The Company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

ZAPATA COMPUTING HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,251 $ 3,332 Accounts receivable ($700 and $829 from related parties, respectively) 1,128 1,938 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,197 323 Total current assets 9,576 5,593 Sales and marketing ($696 and $696 from related parties, respectively) 129 156 Operating lease right-of-use assets 150 238 Deferred offering costs - 1,943 Other non-current assets - 137 Total assets $ 9,855 $ 8,067 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable ($3,000 and $1,500 to related parties, respectively) $ 9,348 $ 6,452 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,535 1,945 Deferred revenue 650 744 Deferred legal fees 3,330 - Operating lease liability, current 161 252 Note payable - related party, current 2,428 - Equity line of credit commitment payable 1,688 - Total current liabilities 23,140 9,393 Forward purchase agreement derivative liability 4,935 - Senior secured notes 2,000 8,900 Note payable - related party, non-current 191 - Non-current liabilities 669 - Total liabilities 30,935 18,293 Commitments and contingencies (Note 16) Convertible preferred stock (Series Seed, A, B-1 and B-2), $0.0001 par value; 0 and 14,647,823 shares authorized at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; 0 and 13,001,114 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively - 64,716 Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 600,000,000 and 23,500,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; 29,123,701 and 4,678,950 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 2 - Additional paid-in capital 90,828 14,633 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (64 ) (49 ) Accumulated deficit (111,846 ) (89,526 ) Total stockholders' deficit (21,080 ) (74,942 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $ 9,855 $ 8,067





ZAPATA COMPUTING HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue ($433 and $494 from related parties, respectively) $ 1,218 $ 1,512 Cost of revenue 1,052 1,306 Gross profit 166 206 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing ($696 and $696 from related parties, respectively) 1,629 1,701 Research and development 1,407 2,129 General and administrative 2,206 1,469 Total operating expenses 5,242 5,299 Loss from operations (5,076 ) (5,093 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (784 ) - Loss on issuance of forward purchase agreement derivative liability (4,935 ) - Loss on issuance of senior secured notes (9,776 ) - Other (expense) income, net (1,743 ) 29 Total other (expense) income, net (17,238 ) 29 Net loss before income taxes (22,314 ) (5,064 ) Provision for income taxes (6 ) (4 ) Net loss $ (22,320 ) $ (5,068 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (4.09 ) $ (1.09 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 5,457,386 4,657,228 Net loss $ (22,320 ) $ (5,068 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (15 ) (1 ) Comprehensive loss $ (22,335 ) $ (5,069 )







ZAPATA COMPUTING HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (22,320 ) $ (5,068 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 38 45 Non-cash interest expense 761 - Non-cash vendor payments 150 - Loss on issuance of senior secured notes 9,776 - Stock-based compensation 191 45 Non-cash lease expense 87 87 Equity line of credit commitment expense 1,688 - Loss on issuance of forward purchase agreement derivative liability 4,935 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (($129) and $(46) from related parties, respectively) 809 458 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (736 ) (589 ) Accounts payable ($1,500 and $749 to related parties, respectively) 2,109 635 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities and other non-current liabilities 550 (517 ) Deferred revenue (94 ) (330 ) Operating lease liabilities (91 ) (90 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,147 ) (5,324 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (11 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (11 ) - Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of deferred offering costs (1,500 ) - Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 68 6 Proceeds from the reverse recapitalization 12,636 - Prepayment for forward purchase agreement (10,986 ) - Proceeds from issuance of senior secured notes, net of debt issuance costs 5,878 - Net cash provided by financing activities 6,096 6 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (19 ) 5 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,919 (5,313 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 3,469 10,210 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 7,388 $ 4,897

