Creative Realities Inc. plans its expansion into EMEA and announces its beta launch to EMEA Integrators in 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (“Creative Realities”) (NASDAQ: CREX) a leading provider of cutting-edge digital signage and media solutions in North America, announces its development of a channel program tailored and targeted to the EMEA marketplace.



As the global digital signage and IT market is generally moving to a predominantly SaaS business model, Creative Realities is well-positioned to appeal to EMEA digital signage integrators in need of enterprise-level CMS platforms to capitalize on key growth verticals such as Retail, Convenience Stores, and the Food Service/Restaurant Segments. “Our enterprise-ready CMS platforms are purpose-built specific to these verticals and will be of value to integrators seeking robust, scalable, reliable and cloud-based solutions,” states company CEO Rick Mills.

ClarityHub™ is purpose built for the food service and restaurants including the QSR and Convenience store segments. ReflectView™ is best in class for Retail. AdLogic™ provides ad-serving capability and programmatic integration for campaign management required for Retail Media Networks. Both CMS platforms have an enduring track record with reliable and effective performance demonstrated across enterprise networks across North America.

What gives Creative Realities a razor-sharp competitive edge is the CMS platforms’ ease of use, robust functionality, and service that supports the offering. “Channel programs are not new to the industry but are often a challenge for integrators to extract real value,” states Rick Mills. Running a digital signage company has provided the CEO with the perspective of what might appeal to the wider community of large-scale EMEA integrators: exclusivity, territory-protection, special pricing, and other incentives in exchange for volume commitments. “We’re hopeful this program will resonate with the EMEA community and provide a value proposition both to their customers and their go-to-market business model.”

Creative Realities’ end-to-end offering and depth of experience in large scale deployments positions the company as a go-to resource in North America to help EMEA integrators accelerate large scale rollouts across in the US and Canada. This includes project management, procurement, installation services, and “Day 2” support services – including content creation.

Creative Realities was ranked one of the fastest growing digital signage software platforms in 2023 by Invidis Consulting. The US-based integrator counted 275,000 active licenses and continues to grow at a rate much faster than the market, as reported in the 2023 Yearbook.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops, and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to automotive, advertising networks, apparel & accessories, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues.

Contacts

Media Inquiries

Breanne Ngo

bngo@ideagrove.com

Investor Relations

Chris Witty

cwitty@darrowir.com

646-438-9385

ir@cri.com

https://investors.cri.com/