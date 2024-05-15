Bitfarms Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

- Revenue of $50 million, up 9% Q/Q and 67% Y/Y -

- Gross mining margin of 59%, up from 52% in Q4 2023 & 41% in Q1 2023 -

- Secured additional 24,000 miners in March, increasing total delivery to 88,000 in 2024 -

- Current hashrate of 7.0 EH/s, up from 6.5 EH/s at year end -

- On track to achieve guidance of 21 EH/s and 21 w/TH in 2024 -

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (Nasdaq/TSX: BITF), a global Bitcoin vertically integrated company, reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. All financial references are in U.S. dollars.

Executing the expansion and transformative fleet upgrade, Bitfarms has realized notable efficiency gains and is progressing toward 2024 guidance of 21 EH/s and 21 w/TH, representing a 223% hashrate increase and 40% efficiency improvement. This would be the strongest growth and efficiency gains in both the Company’s history and among publicly-traded Bitcoin mining peers this year.

In addition, the Company recently doubled its contracted power capacity at its Yguazu site, in Paraguay, from 100 MW to 200 MW of stable, low-cost, sustainable hydropower. This will increase Bitfarms total megawatts under management by 23%, from 428 MW at year-end 2024 to 528 MW in 2025, and will provide significant capacity for growth.

“These strategic actions position us well to drive significant organic growth and capture a greater share of the global demand for Bitcoin,” said Ben Gagnon, Bitfarms Chief Mining Officer. “Our growth is gaining momentum. We are currently at 7 EH/s and on track to achieve 12 EH/s and 25 w/TH in Q2 2024. Our miner upgrades have improved overall fleet efficiency from 35 w/TH to 31 w/TH, including the 51% combined efficiency improvement at our Garlock and Farnham facilities in Quebec. Ongoing miner installations are expected to contribute to progressively lower corporate w/TH and dramatically lower production costs, which would make Bitfarms one of the most efficient Bitcoin miners by year-end 2024.”

In April, Bitfarms received confirmation from the Canadian tax authorities that $24 million in previously paid value added taxes (VAT) will be refunded as will future payments. With the recoverability of the VAT, the average direct cost of production per BTC would have been reduced by $2,100 in Q1 2024.

Jeff Lucas, Bitfarms CFO, said, “This cash infusion further enhances our financial flexibility. Combined with our robust balance sheet and our capital efficient strategy, we are well positioned to fund our 2024 growth initiatives. Most notably, we have sufficient liquidity to pay for all of the miners needed to reach 21 EH/s.”

Q1 2024 & Recent Operating Highlights

Operations Current hashrate of 7.0 EH/s, up from 6.5 EH/s in Q1 2024. Averaged 10.4 BTC per day in daily production for Q1 2024.





Fleet Upgrade & Farm Expansions Exercised purchase option for 28,000 Bitmain T21 miners and secured an additional 19,280 Bitmain T21 miners, 3,888 Bitmain S21 miners and 740 Bitmain S21 hydro miners in March, all of which are slated for delivery and deployment in H2 2024. Energized the first tranche of Bitmain T21 miners at two farms in Québec and began installations at Paso Pe, Paraguay in April. Upgraded Farnham and Garlock miners in April, resulting in a combined 51% improvement in energy efficiency at these locations and a 9% corporate efficiency improvement. Purchased land in Yguazu in January and began construction on the 100MW facility site.





Q1 2024 Financial Highlights

Total revenue of $50 million, up 9% compared to $46 million in Q4 2023.

Gross mining profit* and gross mining margin* of $29 million and 59%, respectively, up from $23 million and 52% in Q4 2023, respectively.

General and administrative expenses of $13 million, down 2% from Q4 2023.

Operating loss of $24 million, which included a $19 million accelerated depreciation on older miners, compared to an operating loss of $13 million in Q4 2023, which included a $1 million non-cash reversal of revaluation loss on digital assets and $2 million in non-cash impairment charges.

Net loss of $6 million, or $(0.02) per basic and diluted share which included a $9 million non-cash gain for revaluation of warrant liability in connection with 2021 and 2023 financing activities. This compares to a net loss of $57 million, or $(0.19) per basic and diluted share in Q4 2023, which included a $38 million non-cash expense for revaluation of warrant liability.

Adjusted EBITDA* of $21 million, or 42% of revenue, up from $14 million, or 30% of revenue, in Q4 2023, with the increase driven largely by higher average BTC price.

The Company earned 943 BTC at an average direct cost of production per BTC* of $20,500, compared to $16,200 in Q4 2023.

Total cash cost of production per BTC* was $30,300 in Q1 2024, up from $25,200 in Q4 2023 due to less quantity of BTC earned.

Liquidity**

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had total liquidity** of $124 million, comprised of $66 million in cash and 806 BTC valued at $58 million based on a BTC price of $71,400 at March 31, 2024.

Q1 2024 and Recent Financing Activities

Sold 941 BTC at an average price of $52,700 for total proceeds of $50 million in Q1 2024 and sold 245 of the 269 BTC earned during April 2024, generating total proceeds of $16 million. A portion of the funds was used to fully repay equipment-related indebtedness and pay capital expenditures.

Added 24 BTC to treasury in April 2024 for a total of 830 BTC held in treasury, representing a total value of $51 million based on a $61,300 BTC price on April 30, 2024.

Commenced a new at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program on March 11, 2024, raising net proceeds of $38 million during Q1 2024 and $121 million through May 14, 2024.

Paid off remaining equipment-related indebtedness in February.

Entered into sale & leaseback agreement to monetize the value of the Garlock facility and received net proceeds of $2 million to be allocated towards expansion plans.

Received confirmation from the Canadian tax authorities, in April 2024, that $24 million in previously paid VAT will be refunded.

Quarterly Operating Performance

Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 Total BTC earned 943 1,236 1,297 Average Watts/Average TH efficiency*** 35 35 38 BTC sold 941 1,135 1,267





As of March 31, As of December 31, As of March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Operating EH/s 6.5 6.5 4.8 Operating capacity (MW) 240 240 188 Hydropower (MW) 186 186 178



Quarterly Average Revenue**** and Cost of Production per BTC*

Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Avg. Rev****/BTC $52,400 $36,400 $28,100 $28,000 $22,500 Direct Cost*/BTC $20,500 $16,200 $16,900 $15,700 $12,500 Total Cash Cost*/BTC $30,300 $25,200 $22,700 $21,800 $17,700



Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today at 8:00 am EST. A presentation of the Q1 2024 results will be accessible before the call on the Investor website and can be accessed here .

Participants may join by calling: 1-877-545-0523 (domestic), or 1-973-528-0016 (international), and should do so 10 minutes prior to the start time. Participants will be greeted by an operator and asked for the access code, which is 878603. If you do not have the code, then you may reference the Bitfarms’ Q1 2024 results conference call.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast found here .

A webcast replay will be available and can be accessed in the Events section of our Investor website. An audio replay will be available through June 3, 2024, and can be accessed at 1-877-481-4010 (domestic), or 1-919-882-2331 (international), using access code 50495.

Upcoming Conferences & Events

May 15: Digital Blockchain Summit, Washington DC

Digital Blockchain Summit, Washington DC May 22-23: B Riley Securities 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, Beverly Hills, CA

B Riley Securities 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, Beverly Hills, CA June 25: Northland Capital Markets Growth Conference, Virtual



About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global Bitcoin mining company that contributes its computational power to one or more mining pools from which it receives payment in Bitcoin. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining farms with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Company’s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.

Bitfarms currently has 12 Bitcoin mining facilities and one under development situated in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered predominantly by environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using sustainable and often underutilized energy infrastructure.

Bitfarms Ltd. Consolidated Financial & Operational Results

Three months ended March 31, (U.S.$ in thousands except where indicated) 2024 2023 (3) $ Change % Change Revenues 50,317 30,050 20,267 67 % Cost of revenues (60,999 ) (38,403 ) (22,596 ) 59 % Gross loss (10,682 ) (8,353 ) (2,329 ) 28 % Gross margin (1) (21 )% (28 )% — — Operating expenses General and administrative expenses (13,196 ) (8,360 ) (4,836 ) 58 % Realized gain on disposition of digital assets — 587 (587 ) (100 )% Reversal of revaluation loss on digital assets — 2,695 (2,695 ) (100 )% Gain (loss) on disposition of property, plant and equipment 170 (1,566 ) 1,736 111 % Operating loss (23,708 ) (14,997 ) (8,711 ) 58 % Operating margin (1) (47 )% (50 )% — — Net financial income 11,443 10,967 476 4 % Net loss before income taxes (12,265 ) (4,030 ) (8,235 ) 204 % Income tax recovery 6,285 330 5,955 nm Net loss (5,980 ) (3,700 ) (2,280 ) 62 % Basic and diluted loss per share (in U.S. dollars) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) — — Change in revaluation surplus - digital assets, net of tax 17,433 1,225 16,208 nm Total comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 11,453 (2,475 ) 13,928 563 % Gross Mining profit (2) 29,312 12,026 17,286 144 % Gross Mining margin (2) 59 % 41 % — — EBITDA (2) 26,410 18,024 8,386 47 % EBITDA margin (2) 52 % 60 % — — Adjusted EBITDA (2) 21,007 6,364 14,643 230 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 42 % 21 % — —

nm: not meaningful

1 Gross margin and Operating margin are supplemental financial ratios; refer to section 9 -Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratiosof the Company's MD&A. 2 Gross Mining profit, Gross Mining margin, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-IFRS measures or ratios; refer to section 9 -Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratiosof the Company'sMD&A. 3 Prior year figures are derived from restated financial statements. Refer to the Q1 2024 interim financial statements Note 3d -Basis of Presentation and Material Accounting Policy Information-Restatement.





Bitfarms Ltd. Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended March 31, (U.S.$ in thousands except where indicated) 2024 2023(1) $ Change % Change Revenues 50,317 30,050 20,267 67 % Net loss before income taxes (12,265 ) (4,030 ) (8,235 ) 204 % Interest expense and (income) (302 ) 1,354 (1,656 ) (122 )% Depreciation and amortization 38,977 20,700 18,277 88 % EBITDA 26,410 18,024 8,386 47 % EBITDA margin 52 % 60 % — — Share-based payment 3,094 2,536 558 22 % Realized gain on disposition of digital assets — (587 ) 587 100 % Reversal of revaluation loss on digital assets — (2,695 ) 2,695 100 % Gain on extinguishment of long-term debt and lease liabilities — (12,835 ) 12,835 100 % (Gain) loss on revaluation of warrants (9,040 ) 1,221 (10,261 ) (840 )% Gain on disposition of marketable securities (338 ) (2,171 ) 1,833 (84 )% Net financial expenses and other 881 2,871 (1,990 ) (69 )% Adjusted EBITDA 21,007 6,364 14,643 230 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 42 % 21 % — —





1 Prior year figures are derived from restated financial statements. Refer to the Q1 2024 interim financial statements Note 3d - Basis of Presentation and Material Accounting Policy Information - Restatement.





Bitfarms Ltd. Calculation of Gross Mining Profit and Gross Mining Margin

Three months ended March 31, (U.S.$ in thousands except where indicated) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Gross loss (10,682 ) (8,353 ) (2,329 ) 28 % Non-Mining revenues (1) (894 ) (842 ) (52 ) 6 % Depreciation and amortization 38,977 20,700 18,277 88 % Purchases of electrical components 387 320 67 21 % Electrician salaries and payroll taxes 321 356 (35 ) (10 )% Other 1,203 (155 ) 1,358 876 % Gross Mining profit 29,312 12,026 17,286 144 % Gross Mining margin 59 % 41 % — —





(1) Non-Mining revenues reconciliation:





Three months ended March 31, (U.S.$ in thousands except where indicated) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Revenues 50,317 30,050 20,267 67 % Less Mining related revenues for the purpose of calculating gross Mining margin: Mining revenues (49,423 ) (29,208 ) (20,215 ) 69 % Non-Mining revenues 894 842 52 6 %





Bitfarms Ltd. Calculation of Direct Cost and Direct Cost per BTC

Three months ended March 31, (U.S.$ in thousands except where indicated) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Cost of revenues 60,999 38,403 22,596 59 % Depreciation and amortization (38,977 ) (20,700 ) (18,277 ) 88 % Purchases of electrical components (387 ) (320 ) (67 ) 21 % Electrician salaries and payroll taxes (321 ) (356 ) 35 (10 )% Infrastructure (1,974 ) (942 ) (1,032 ) 110 % Other — 82 (82 ) (100 )% Direct Cost 19,340 16,167 3,173 20 % Quantity of BTC earned 943 1,297 (354 ) (27 )% Direct Cost per BTC (in U.S. dollars) 20,500 12,500 8,000 64 %





Bitfarms Ltd. of Total Cash Cost and Total Cost per BTC