Asia-Pacific Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market Research 2023-2024 & 2028: Emerging Need for Enhanced Food Security Driven by Rising Threat of Fungicide Resistance Crops

The Asia-Pacific pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring market (excluding China) was valued at $329.2 million in 2023, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.86% during the forecast period 2023-2028 to reach $526.9 million by 2028

The growth of the pathogen and plant disease detection and monitoring market is anticipated to stem from increasing concerns regarding food security and quality, especially in developing countries.

These regions face significant crop production losses and post-harvest management difficulties due to plant diseases. Furthermore, advancements in novel detection methods, such as biosensors, point-of-care devices, remote sensing, and nanotechnology, offer promising prospects for efficient, reliable, and affordable in-field diagnostic solutions.



Market Introduction



The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region's pathogen and plant disease detection and monitoring market are witnessing significant growth due to various factors. With a growing population and increasing food demand, there's a pressing need for enhanced food security and quality assurance measures across the region. Developing nations in APAC, in particular, face substantial challenges in crop production and post-harvest management attributed to plant diseases. Consequently, there's a rising demand for advanced detection and monitoring technologies to mitigate these losses.

The market is further propelled by ongoing progress in innovative diagnostic methods, such as biosensors, point-of-care devices, remote sensing, and nanotechnology, offering swift, reliable, and cost-effective solutions for in-field diagnostics. With governments and stakeholders increasingly focusing on agricultural sustainability and productivity, the APAC region presents lucrative opportunities for companies in the pathogen and plant disease detection market.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: In the realm of plant disease, technological advancements are transforming agricultural landscapes. Pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring market solutions utilize diverse technologies such as IoT sensors, drones, and data analytics. These tools offer precise insights into crop health, optimizing irrigation, pest management, and harvest times.

Innovations such as satellite imaging and remote sensing provide a holistic view of fields, empowering farmers to make informed decisions. The market encompasses a range of solutions, from real-time monitoring platforms to AI-driven predictive analysis, enabling farmers to enhance productivity and reduce resource wastage significantly.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring market has witnessed remarkable growth strategies by key players. Business expansions, collaborations, and partnerships have been pivotal. Companies are venturing into foreign markets, forging alliances, and engaging in research collaborations to enhance their technological prowess.

Collaborative efforts between tech companies and agricultural experts are driving the development of cutting-edge monitoring tools. Additionally, strategic joint ventures are fostering the integration of diverse expertise, amplifying the market presence of these solutions. This collaborative approach is instrumental in developing comprehensive, user-friendly, and efficient phytopathogen detection and monitoring systems.



Competitive Strategy: In the competitive landscape of plant disease diagnosis, manufacturers are diversifying their product portfolios to cover various crops and farming practices. Market segments include soil analysis tools, disease detection systems, and climate analysis solutions.

Competitive benchmarking illuminates the strengths of market players, emphasizing their unique offerings and regional strengths. Partnerships with research institutions and agricultural organizations are driving innovation.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 75 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $329.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $526.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8%



Business Dynamics

Business Drivers

Rising Threat of Fungicide Resistance Crops

Frequent Outbreaks of Emerging Plant Diseases

Business Challenges

Lack of Accuracy and Sample Security

Rapid Adoption of Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) or Gene Adopted Crops

Market Strategies and Developments

Business Strategies

Product Development and Innovations

Market Development

Corporate Strategies

Mergers and Acquisitions

Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

Snapshot of Corporate Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market

Business Opportunities

Innovations in Point-of-Care Diagnostics

Rapid Adoption of Integrated Solutions

Case Studies

Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L. - Agribio cooperative Case Study

Ceres Imaging- Cardella Winery Case Study

Industry Outlook

Ongoing Trends

Leveraging Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence for Precision Disease Detection

Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies

Government Programs

Start-Up Landscape

Funding Analysis

Total Investment

Leading Investment by Start-Up Companies

Market Segmentation:

Application

Open Field

Controlled Environment

Product

Diagnostic Kits

Digital Solutions

Laboratory Services

Country

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia and New Zealand

Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

