Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase Returns for Milestone Fifth Year

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase (IPSS), a premier platform for celebrating Indigenous success, fostering partnerships and promoting sustainable development, is returning to Vancouver on June 5-6. IPSS unites leaders in Indigenous business, government, and corporate Canada to highlight the ways these leading-edge relationships are making reconciliation a reality for the whole nation.



Celebrating its fifth year, the 2024 showcase will take place on June 5 – 6 at the Vancouver Convention Centre (West Building). GCT Global Container Terminals is returning as the event’s patron sponsor, alongside digital sponsor TELUS, and sponsors Enbridge, Beedie, LNG Canada, PCI Developments, and Woodfibre LNG.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Reconciliation in Action.” Panels and discussions will revolve around topics including real estate and land development, technology, natural resources, finances, trade and Indigenous small businesses.

Aaron Pete, host of the Bigger Than Me podcast, will emcee this year’s showcase, and Melanie Mark, former BC Cabinet Minister, will emcee this year’s conference dinner on June 5th. Other speakers featured at the showcase include:

Doug Caul, Deputy Minister, Policy and Coordination, Government of BC

Geena Jackson, Executive Producer, Creator and Core Judge on Bear’s Lair TV

Jamie Schmale, MP for Haliburton – Kawartha Lakes – Brock

Jay Mearns, Director of Business Development, Musqueam Capital Corporation

Hon. Josie Osborne, BC Minister of Energy, Mines, and Low Carbon Innovation

Karen Ogen, CEO of First Nations LNG Alliance

Ken Coates, Distinguished Fellow and Director of Indigenous Affairs at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute

Ken Sim, Mayor of Vancouver

Kwatuuma Cole Sayers, Executive Director, Clean Energy BC

Michelle Mungall, Former BC Cabinet Minister and MLA

Natiea Vinson, CEO, First Nations Technology Council



Additional speakers will be announced in the coming days. For the latest updates on speakers and the full conference agenda, please visit https://www.indigenoussuccess.ca/.

In addition to the engaging discussions and panels, IPSS will feature performances, including Notorious Cree and Git Hayetsk (People of the Copper Shield).

The dinner on the evening of June 5th will also present two Lifetime Achievement Awards for Championing Economic Reconciliation, to the Honourable Larry Campbell and Wendy Grant-John.

“The theme, ‘Reconciliation in Action’, focuses on ways we can advance and harmonize Indigenous and non-Indigenous relationships, especially in the Canadian business landscape,” said Chief Ian Campbell, Event Chair for IPSS. “The showcase is deeply inclusive, and we welcome everyone to join the open and forthright conversations that will be fostered at this year’s showcase.”

Tickets may be purchased here.

Media Contact

For more information, to book an interview or to apply for media accreditation, please contact Taylor Jantzi (tjantzi@globalpublic.com).

About IPSS

The Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase (IPSS) is a leading platform for celebrating Indigenous success, fostering partnerships and promoting sustainable development. The annual event brings together a diverse range of participants to connect, learn and draw inspiration from the accomplishments of Indigenous communities in Canada. https://www.indigenoussuccess.ca/