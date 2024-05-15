Soleno Therapeutics Stands with the Prader-Willi Syndrome Community

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLNO), (“Soleno” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today launched a groundbreaking initiative in honor of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS) Awareness Day. The campaign aims to raise awareness of PWS and celebrate individuals living with this life-threatening disease.



PWS is a rare and complex genetic disease affecting approximately one in every 15,000 births globally. Among its characteristics in infants are hypotonia (weak muscles), low muscle mass, and weak suck at birth. As the child develops, the hallmark symptom of potentially life-threatening hyperphagia (insatiable hunger) becomes evident, which can lead to early onset morbid obesity. Other characteristic features of PWS include significant behavioral problems, incomplete sexual development, growth hormone deficiency, and intellectual disability. There is elevated mortality in PWS at all ages.

Soleno’s PWS Awareness Month campaign includes a vibrant billboard in New York Times Square featuring nearly 100 individuals from the PWS community, who, along with Soleno Therapeutics, invite others to learn more about PWS and share words of hope, encouragement, and kindness. Through a new website at www.Support4PWS.com , the company seeks to foster greater understanding and support for the PWS community.

"At Soleno, we are deeply committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals with Prader-Willi syndrome,” said Dr. Anish Bhatnagar, Chief Executive Officer of Soleno Therapeutics. “This campaign aims to highlight the resilience and beauty within the PWS community, and we hope it will inspire greater awareness, understanding, and support for those living with this rare disease."

May is recognized as Prader-Willi Syndrome Awareness Month, supported annually by organizations such as the International Prader-Willi Syndrome Organization (IPWSO), the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research (FPWR) and the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association USA (PWSA USA), and many more organizations around the world. In the United States, May 15th has been designated National Prader-Willi Syndrome Awareness Day, thanks to a joint resolution by United States Congressman Paul D. Tonko (D-NY) and Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) in 2023.

To learn more about Soleno Therapeutics' commitment to the PWS community and how you can get involved in the campaign, visit www.Support4PWS.com.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The Company’s lead candidate, DCCR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), recently completed its Phase 3 development program to support a planned NDA submission.

