GTT Completes Global 400G and Cloud Networking Upgrades

ARLINGTON, Va., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications, Inc. a leading global provider of secure cloud networking solutions for multinational organizations, has announced the completion of the deployment of state-of-the-art IP networking technology across its backbone. This upgrade enables customers to easily increase port capacity from 400G to 800G as market trends like AI continue to drive growth in traffic volumes and is available through its AI-enabled network across six continents. GTT has also invested in expanding access to its global network footprint with new Points-of-Presence and cloud interconnections.



GTT owns and operates one of the largest internet backbones in the world, enabling a significant percentage of the world’s internet traffic to privately transit its network. Investments in the network edge include:

New PoPs throughout the United States and Turkey

Enhancements to GTT’s Cloud Connect offering with new private connections directly to Microsoft Azure in the United States, Singapore, and Australia and to Amazon Web Services in the United States, France, Sweden, Hong Kong, and Singapore

Upgrades to GTT’s 10 global scrubbing centers to ensure faster identification of DDoS and spoofing attacks, using mitigation devices with advanced inspection detection capabilities and 24/7 always-on protection maintained by GTT operations centers



“We are investing in our network to support the market’s growing demand for secure network capacity, by rapidly responding to the needs of customers located around the world while maintaining operational excellence,” said George Kuzmanovski, COO, GTT. “Customer needs for networking connectivity are rapidly evolving driven by shifts in traffic patterns and volume growth. GTT is continually expanding to meet the demand for connecting people and machines to their data and applications where and when they need it.”

This global IP network upgrade allows for better decision-making and traffic routing through telemetry, machine learning and AI-enhanced resolution handling supporting AIOps with self-healing functionalities. These network investments have allowed for a smarter, faster and more secure network, using approximately 70% less energy per transported bit. Measures such as retiring legacy equipment have reduced rack space, saving electricity.

About GTT

GTT is a leading global provider of secure cloud networking solutions for multinational organizations. We design and deliver solutions that leverage advanced cloud, networking and security technologies. We complement our solutions with a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the world. We serve thousands of national and multinational companies with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN, security, internet, voice and other connectivity options. Our services are uniquely enabled by our top-ranked, global, Tier 1 IP backbone, which spans more than 260 cities on six continents. The company culture is built on a customer-first service experience reinforced by our commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement in our business, environmental, social and governance practices. For more information, visit www.gtt.net.

