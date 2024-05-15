Questrade charts win for Canadians with addition of TradingView to suite of investment resources

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) -- Canada’s #1 rated* online brokerage -- is thrilled to announce the addition of TradingView , one of the financial industry’s most sought-after solutions, to its growing list of investment resources for customers. The new integration, which is now live, allows Questrade customers to access TradingView’s comprehensive charting features and execute trades with their Questrade accounts directly from the TradingView platform.

“We continue to source new ways to empower Canadians on their journey to financial independence by providing the most innovative and cost-efficient financial services in-market,” said Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. “Working with TradingView to bring our customers access to this powerful platform speaks to our ultimate goal of enabling Canadians to confidently make educated investment choices and become much more financially successful and secure.”

“We are very excited to onboard our first homegrown Canadian brokerage as we welcome Questrade into our ecosystem,” said Pierce Crosby, General Manager, TradingView. “Questrade customers can now join the millions of users who rely on our world-class charting capabilities every day, further empowering them to analyze market activity, make more informed investment decisions, and execute trades efficiently – all in one seamless multi-platform experience.”

TradingView - The Pinnacle of Investment Tools for Traders

TradingView is the go-to charting platform used by over 50 million investors and traders worldwide to spot opportunities across global markets. Its unmatched tools empower users by providing industry-leading charting capabilities, global market and fundamentals data, macroeconomic and earnings calendars, market screeners, and heatmaps.

Questrade customers who wish to track their stock holdings and execute trades from TradingView can simply connect to the integration using their existing Questrade credentials. For more information on the addition of TradingView to Questrade’s investment resources and instructions on how to connect Questrade accounts to TradingView, visit the following link: https://www.questrade.com/learning/platform-tutorials/investment-tools-at-questrade/tradingview .





Introducing TradingView to Questrade’s list of investment resources accompanies the recent additions of Seeking Alpha news and stock analysis and OptionsPlay options trading tool to its platforms. With further additions on the horizon, Questrade continues to build on its commitment to empower Canadians with the right tools and educational resources to make the best investment decisions; ultimately, adding value and helping them achieve their financial goals.

About Questrade

Questrade, Inc. (“Questrade”) is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees while providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to Keep More of their Money. As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With 24 years of challenging the status quo as one of Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerages and over $30 billion in assets under administration, Questrade and its affiliates provide financial products and services, including securities and foreign currency investments. For more information, visit www.questrade.com or on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) @Questrade. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). Questrade is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

* MoneySense 2023

