Entera Bio Appoints Dr. Rachel B Wagman as Key Clinical Advisor and Scientific Advisory Board Member

JERUSALEM, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), (“Entera” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of orally delivered peptides and small therapeutic proteins, today announced the appointment of Rachel B Wagman, MD, FACE, FACP, as Key Clinical Advisor and Member of its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Wagman brings more than 20 years of metabolic bone disease and women’s health research and drug development experience to Entera. She has successfully advanced the development of five molecules, including the osteoporosis products teriparatide (Forteo®), denosumab (Prolia®) and romosozumab (Evenity®) through clinical development, registration, and lifecycle management.



“Rachel’s patient-focused approach and track record advancing multiple blockbuster treatments through clinical development to registration, coupled with her therapeutic specializations in the specific areas Entera is focused on, is a significant advantage in the continued build out of our oral peptide pipeline. We are extremely excited to welcome Rachel to Entera,” said Miranda Toledano, CEO of Entera.

“I have been committed to bring innovative medicines to patients whose needs are not met with current treatment options. In osteoporosis, complacency is the largest barrier to help patients reduce the risk for fracture. Identification of new options to address their needs remains an important enterprise,” said Dr. Wagman. “Entera’s unique oral peptide delivery technology platform offers the prospect to address several chronic metabolic disorders. I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with the talented Entera team and support their work, which has the potential to significantly improve patient care.”

Dr. Wagman’s clinical leadership experiences include progressive roles at Eli Lilly, Amgen, and Myovant Sciences, where, as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development, she integrated Myovant’s development portfolio into the newly-established Sumitomo Pharma America. She completed her BA at the University of Pennsylvania, MD at Jefferson Medical College, Internal Medicine residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, and postdoctoral fellowship in Endocrinology, Gerontology, and Metabolism at Stanford University School of Medicine. She is a Fellow of both the American College of Endocrinology and the American College of Physicians and holds dual board certifications in Internal Medicine and Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism.

About Entera Bio

Entera is a clinical stage company focused on developing oral peptide or protein replacement therapies for significant unmet medical needs where an oral tablet form holds the potential to transform the standard of care. The Company leverages on a disruptive and proprietary technology platform (N-Tab™) and its pipeline includes five differentiated, first-in-class oral peptide programs, expected to enter the clinic (Phase 1 to Phase 3) by 2025. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, EB613 (oral PTH(1-34)), is being developed as the first oral, osteoanabolic (bone building) once-daily tablet treatment for post-menopausal women with low BMD and high-risk osteoporosis, with no prior fracture. A placebo controlled, dose ranging Phase 2 study of EB613 tablets (n= 161) met primary (PD/bone turnover biomarker) and secondary endpoints (BMD). Entera is preparing to initiate a Phase 3 registrational study for EB613 pursuant to the FDA’s qualification of a quantitative BMD endpoint which is expected to occur by January 2025. The EB612 program is being developed as the first oral PTH(1-34) tablet peptide replacement therapy for hypoparathyroidism. Entera is also developing the first oral oxyntomodulin, a dual targeted GLP1/glucagon peptide, in tablet form for the treatment of obesity; and first oral GLP-2 peptide tablet as an injection-free alternative for patients suffering from rare malabsorption conditions such as short bowel syndrome in collaboration with OPKO Health. For more information on Entera Bio, visit www.enterabio.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

