EverWind Fuels Partners with Port of Rotterdam, Europe’s Largest Seaport to Advance Green Hydrogen Supply Chain

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverWind Fuels ("EverWind"), a leading North American developer of a green fuels hub centered in Atlantic Canada, was joined today by officials from the Province of Nova Scotia in announcing a partnership with the Port of Rotterdam to advance the green hydrogen supply chain.



Port of Rotterdam is Europe’s largest seaport, and is the manager, operator and developer of the Rotterdam port and industrial areas. The Port of Rotterdam is an important energy port for Northwest Europe and a key distribution channel to Germany’s industrial heartland, the Ruhr area.

With this partnership, EverWind’s green hydrogen production from its projects in Atlantic Canada will support Port of Rotterdam’s establishment of an international hub for hydrogen production, import, application, and transport to other countries in Northwest Europe. Three times as much energy is now transported via Rotterdam than is consumed in the whole of the Netherlands, with expectations to import eighteen million tonnes of hydrogen via Rotterdam in 2050. There are several advanced developments in the Port of Rotterdam to receive green ammonia as early as 2026, with ammonia and hydrogen users within the Port of Rotterdam complex and connected to its various green fuels corridors.

EverWind recently completed front-end engineering design (FEED), which included over 110,000 hours of engineering, marking a major milestone in the development of its project and represents the first announced completion of FEED for a large-scale green hydrogen and green ammonia production facility in North America.



“We are excited for EverWind to support the establishment of Port of Rotterdam as the leading port for sustainable energy. Rotterdam has been a trusted hub for decades – it is now ready and able to make the switch to hydrogen, and we are excited for EverWind’s green hydrogen and green ammonia production to be among the first volumes from North America to land in Europe.”

Boudewijn Siemons,

CEO of Port of Rotterdam Authority

“Nova Scotia is poised to be a world leader in the production of green hydrogen. Our Government is excited to host EverWind’s Point Tupper project which will bring green jobs and a clean, sustainable future for Nova Scotians. Green hydrogen leadership will help us and our global partners develop our green economies and fight climate change.”

The Honourable Tim Houston,

Premier of Nova Scotia

“Establishing successful green hydrogen projects requires establishing a global supply chain, and we are excited to work with Port of Rotterdam, Europe’s largest seaport to support this endeavour. We’re confident that our projects in Atlantic Canada will produce the greenest, most cost-competitive green hydrogen in North America to decarbonize carbon-intensive processes domestically and abroad.”

Trent Vichie

Founder and CEO, EverWind Fuels

About EverWind Fuels

EverWind is North America's leading independent green hydrogen developer. EverWind received the first Environmental Approval in North America for a large-scale green hydrogen project, and is well progressed in design, engineering, and development for the first phase of both its green energy generation projects and the production facility which will convert this energy into green hydrogen and green ammonia. EverWind owns and operates the deepest ice-free berth on the East Coast of North America, with world class access to rail, roads, and pipelines. Our safety-first culture, evidenced through 18 years without a lost time injury, reflects a highly skilled and extensively certified workforce.

EverWind has three First Nations equity partners and is a champion for meaningful engagement with Rightsholders and the advancement of social and economic reconciliation. At a local level, the company works closely with municipalities and stakeholder organizations.

EverWind is also concurrently developing a world scale green fuels project on the Burin Peninsula in Newfoundland & Labrador. This project will be critical in delivering the scale and competitive wind resource required to support the green energy transition ambitions of some of the largest industrial companies in the world. EverWind is currently preparing its environmental approval application and to date has collected 17 months of environmental data and is executing the largest wind measurement campaign in the province. EverWind continues to engage with communities and stakeholders on the Burin Peninsula and work closely with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador to ensure the economic, social, and environmental prosperity of the region for generations to come.

EverWind is led by Trent Vichie, a co-founder of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, and a former Blackstone Partner. EverWind's development team consists of over 20 members who have previously held senior positions at various infrastructure, private equity, renewable power, engineering, and utility companies. EverWind is also supported by a world-class advisory team including Black & Veatch, ILF, RES, Strum Consulting, McInnes Cooper, King & Spalding, McKinsey, CIBC, and Citi.

