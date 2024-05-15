CyberConnect Rebrands To Cyber And Releases the First L2 for Social on Mainnet

Palo Alto, California, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with AltLayer, Optimism, and EigenLayer, Cyber, the first L2 for social, has been launched on Mainnet!





Cyber leverages leading modular solutions, such as Optimism’s OP Stack and customized infrastructure secured by EigenLayer’s Actively Validated Services (AVS). To meet the unique needs of social applications, Cyber expands on these by integrating purpose-built tools developed by the team. To mark this significant launch, CyberConnect has rebranded to Cyber with a revamped VI and spun out Link3 to focus on its L2 and developer-centric offerings.

Cyber, Previously Known As CyberConnect, Unveils The First L2 For Social

Cyber, formerly CyberConnect, has announced the launch of its L2 on Mainnet and its rebranded identity. This consolidates all the developer-centric solutions and infrastructure offerings released by the team under a single brand, centered around its new Layer 2 for social applications. Cyber aims to simplify application development through an all-in-one platform that integrates high-performance infrastructure and purpose-built tools.

Over the last few years, the team behind Cyber has introduced several products, including the CyberConnect Protocol, CyberWallet, and Link3, which have shaped the web3 social landscape. With a refined focus on their L2, Cyber is spinning out Link3 as a standalone brand. Rebranded Cyber comes with a fully revamped visual identity that's young, bold, and adaptive, signifying the value social can bring to a diversity of use-cases. To celebrate the launch of Cyber and its rebrand, a commemorative NFT mint is being held.

High-Performance Infrastructure With Purpose-Built Features For Social

Deployed by AltLayer using Optimism’s OP Stack, Cyber joins the Superchain alongside several OP stack L2s including Base and Mode. By doing so, it adopts a shared vision and pledges to contribute a portion of the revenue generated by its sequencer back to the Optimism Collective.

Cyber aims to facilitate the creation of social applications that offer a familiar web2-like experience, enriched with web3 benefits. Through native Account Abstraction and familiar authentication methods such as Passkey and Webauthn, Cyber enables FaceID wallet access for users. Cyber also natively supports Smart Accounts, allowing for gas sponsorship, which is crucial for user adoption.



For developers, Cyber incorporates features built by the team into its L2 to meet the specific needs of social applications. Cyber’s unique infrastructure features include its enshrined CyberConnect Protocol and CyberDB. These enable developers to interact with and store social data securely and efficiently.

During the next month, Cyber is focused on attracting projects and applications for users to engage and play in their upcoming Social Summer Campaign. To support ecosystem growth, Cyber has set aside $2M for grants to builders. It has already distributed $170k in $CYBER tokens during the pilot phase of their Ecosystem Grants program. Several additional grant rounds will come, so developers actively building or considering building innovative social apps and infrastructure are encouraged to join the ecosystem. Developers interested in building on Cyber can visit its Developer Documentation .

About Cyber

Cyber, the L2 for social, enables developers to create apps that transform how people connect, create, monetize, and share the value they generate.



By simplifying workflows and accelerating time to market, Cyber streamlines development through an all-in-one platform that integrates high-performance infrastructure—with ultra-low fees and high TPS—and purpose-built tools for social applications, such as the CyberConnect protocol and CyberDB. To meet the demand for a seamless UX in social applications, Cyber offers a familiar, web2-like experience enriched with web3 benefits, through features like native Account Abstraction and seedless wallets.



With 3 years of experience in building decentralized social networks, Cyber leverages its resources and knowledge to nurture a synergistic ecosystem with strong support systems atop its L2.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



