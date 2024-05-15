Blüm Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blum Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: BLMH) (the “Company,” “Blüm,” “we” or “us”), a cannabis company which through its subsidiaries has operations throughout California, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.



First Quarter 2024 Highlights

The Company continued to eliminate non-performing legacy operations during the first quarter of 2024 and transitioned a single retail location to delivery only. As a result, revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $6.8 million, down from $8.1 million in the previous quarter ended December 31, 2023.





For five consecutive quarters in a row, the Company has maintained a gross margin of above 50%, landing at 53% for the first quarter of 2024.





Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were $6.1 million, a decrease of 34% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.





Net loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2024 was $3.0 million, an improvement of 61% compared to the consecutive prior quarter.





In line with its strategic realignment, the Company divested its final California cultivation facility in January 2024, focusing on expanding profitable cannabis assets and brand development.





Earlier this year, Unrivaled Brands, Inc. underwent a corporate reorganization to become a subsidiary of Blum Holdings, Inc. All Unrivaled shares were converted to Blüm shares, with trading starting as "BLMH" on the OTCQB on February 12, 2024. Additionally, Unrivaled executed a 1-for-100 reverse stock split.

Patty Chan, Blüm’s Chief Financial Officer stated, “Despite challenges, our commitment is to maintain a strong gross margin and reduce operating expenses. We remain optimistic about the opportunities ahead and are confident in our ability to capitalize on them.”



About Blüm Holdings

Blüm Holdings is a leader in the cannabis sector. Our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service makes us a trusted name in the cannabis industry, dedicated to shaping its future. Blüm Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates leading dispensaries throughout California as well as several leading company-owned brands including Korova, known for its high potency products across multiple product categories, including the legendary 1000 mg THC Black Bar.

For more info, please visit: https://blumholdings.com .

March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Current Assets $ 4,854 $ 4,693 Long-Term Assets 27,109 27,378 Total Assets $ 31,963 $ 32,071 Current Liabilities $ 65,716 $ 62,548 Long-Term Liabilities 14,884 15,219 Total Liabilities 80,600 77,767 Stockholders' Deficit (48,637 ) (45,696 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit $ 31,963 $ 32,071



