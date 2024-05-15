Cold Plasma Market to Expand at a Stellar 12.28% CAGR from 2024 to 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the cold plasma market will attain a value of USD 5194.41 Million by 2031, with a CAGR of 12.28% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Integration. The growing use of cold plasma for sterilization and disinfection in the healthcare and life science industries is projected to bolster market growth over the coming years. A high emphasis on sustainability is also forecasted to promote the adoption of cold plasma technology and thereby benefit market development in the long run.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cold Plasma Market"

Pages - 197

Tables - 61

Figures – 75

Cold Plasma Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 2,043.75 Million Estimated Value by 2031 $ 5194.41 Million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.28% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Technology, Regime, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Integration of cold plasma with additive manufacturing practices Key Market Drivers High demand for sterilization and disinfection solutions

Precise Control of Low-Pressure Cold Plasma Systems will help Dominate Market

Low-pressure cold plasma systems operate at a higher efficiency and reduced gas pressure that offers better control over different plasma parameters. This type of cold plasma solution is also highly sustainable and a growing focus on environment-friendly practices will also further boost market growth via this segment going forward.

Enhanced Accuracy of Direct Treatment Technology Segment to Emerge Fastest Growing Owing to Enhanced Accuracy

The rise in demand for localized treatment in healthcare and medical applications is projected to bolster the demand for direct treatment of cold plasma technology over the coming years. Rising emphasis on improving wound healing and the growing use of point-of-care treatments are also estimated to contribute to the high CAGR of this segment in the long run.

Implementation of Stringent Regulatory Mandates for Food Safety Allowing North America to Hold Sway Over Cold Plasma Market

Cold plasma technology is being extensively used for disinfection and sterilization in various industry verticals such as food & beverages, healthcare, etc. This is a result of the imposition of strict regulatory standards for food and health safety by countries such as Canada and the United States. High investments in the development of cold plasma technology and increasing use of the same in advanced medical treatments are helping the United States to lead revenue generation in this region.

Cold Plasma Market Insights:



Drivers

Imposition of stringent food and health and safety mandates.

Growing demand for disinfection and sterilization solutions across industry verticals.

Advancements in cold plasma technology for healthcare applications.

Restraints

High costs of cold plasma systems and solutions.

Challenges in scaling up cold plasma mechanisms.

Issues in standardization of cold plasma technology.

Prominent Players in Cold Plasma Market

Apyx Medical

Nordson Corporation

Adtec RF.

P2i Ltd.

RELYON PLASMA GMBH

Henniker

Enercon Industries Corporation

AcXys Technologies

Plasmatreat GmbH

Tantec

Key Questions Answered in Cold Plasma Market Report

What drives the global cold plasma market growth?

Who are the leading cold plasma providers in the world?

Where will cold plasma demand soar high?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (rising demand for sterilization and disinfection solutions, growing use of cold plasma technology in the healthcare industry, imposition of strict food and health safety mandates), restraints (high costs of cold plasma systems, standardization issues of cold plasma mechanism, limited scalability of cold plasma mechanisms), and opportunities (integration of cold plasma with additive manufacturing, availability of cold plasma-based water treatment solutions), influencing the growth of cold plasma market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the Cold Plasma market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

