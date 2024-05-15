Latin America Steel Bar Market Standing Strong with Projection to Hit Valuation of USD 16,360.0 Million By 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Latin America, the steel bar market stood at US$ 8,677.3 million in 2023. Driven by a CAGR of 7.3%, the market is expected to surpass US$ 16,360.03 million by 2032.

Latin America steel bar market presents a fascinating picture with a mix of regional growth and individual country variations. Wherein, Colombia consumes around 3.5 million tons of rolled steel annually, with imports fulfilling a significant portion (25-45%) depending on the specific steel product. However, Colombia has witnessed a concerning trend – a decrease in steel demand, reaching its lowest point in 15 years. This decline is reflected in both consumption and production figures. In 2023, Colombia produced 1.47 million tons of long steel, a slight dip compared to 1.51 million tons in 2022. The construction sector, a major steel consumer, also saw a decrease in iron and steel imports, dropping from 1.80 million tons to 1.63 million tons year-on-year.

Despite Colombia's slump, the overall outlook for Latin American steel consumption remains positive. The Latin American Steel Association (Alacero) forecasts a regional growth of 1.1% in 2023. This optimism is fueled by substantial investments in the industry, like Ternium's commitment of $2.2 billion to a new steel production plant with a capacity of 2.6 million tons annually. This plant, targeted for completion by 2026, will specifically cater to the automotive industry.

Major Consumers: Mexico and Brazil continue to be the dominant players in Latin America's steel consumption. In 2022, they consumed a staggering 24.8 million tons and 23.2 million tons of finished steel products, respectively. This combined consumption translates to over 70% of the region's total demand.

Production and Trade Dynamics in Latin America Steel Bar Market

South America's steel production experienced a minor dip of 0.2% in 2023, reaching 3.5 million metric tons (Mt). However, Brazil, a regional leader, bucked the trend with a 5.6% increase in production, reaching 2.8 Mt. Looking at the broader Latin American picture, total steel production exhibited a positive sign in January 2024. Production climbed 8.8% compared to the previous month, reaching 4.99 million Mt. Rolled steel consumption also displayed a similar pattern. While December 2023 saw a monthly decrease of 8%, consumption for the entire year reflected a healthy annual increase of 5.9%. Finally, the region's steel trade exhibited some fluctuation. Rolled steel exports reached 678,000 Mt in December 2023, while imports stood at 2.08 million Mt for the same period.

Key Findings in Latin America Steel Bar Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 16,360.0 million CAGR 7.3% By Type Deformed Steel Bar (78%) By Process Oxygen Steelmaking Process (58.2%) By End Use Infrastructure (53.5%) Top Trends Latin American steel production is increasingly focusing on sustainability

Growing nearshoring and regional competitiveness

Rolled steel consumption is expected to increase, while local production may experience a decrease Top Drivers Surge in infrastructure projects across various sectors – transportation (roads, railways, airports), renewable energy (wind and solar farms), ports, telecommunications (4G/5G networks), water & sanitation, and urban mobility (BRT systems).

Growing government investment and public-private partnerships

Growing focus on domestic production and modernization Top Challenges Influx of cheap steel imports, particularly from China

Economic downturn in Latin America's leading economies

Inflationary Pressures and Political Uncertainties

Impact of Shifting Low-Cost Manufacturing on Latin America's Steel Bar Market

The global landscape of manufacturing is undergoing a significant shift as businesses move their low-cost manufacturing bases from China to other Asian countries. This transition is expected to have a profound impact on international trade patterns, including the generation of additional seaborne trade flows towards Latin America's steel bar market. Wherein, iimproving infrastructure is crucial for accommodating the anticipated increase in trade. Narrowing the infrastructure gap could lower trade costs significantly, potentially increasing exports by 30% and boosting GDP by up to 7%. This would create a larger demand for steel bars in the region, as they are essential for infrastructure projects.

The shift in manufacturing may alter the dynamics of steel bar imports and exports. While China and Russia currently account for a significant portion of imported wire rod in markets like Colombia, the change in manufacturing hubs could diversify the sources of imports. Moreover, Latin American countries may find new export opportunities as global supply chains are reconfigured. Latin America's steel industry, with a lower carbon footprint compared to China's, could become more attractive to international buyers who are increasingly concerned about sustainability. This environmental advantage could boost the region's competitiveness in the global steel bar market.

Colombia Emerging as A Promising Steel Bar Market with Nuances to Consider

The idea of Colombia emerging as a leading consumer of steel bars presents a complex picture. While the country exhibits characteristics of a growing steel market in Latin America, there are internal factors dampening its potential. The Latin American steel bar market is projected for significant growth, reaching a staggering US$16.36 billion by 2032, fueled by a robust CAGR of 7.3%. This regional expansion is driven by infrastructure development projects and a strong domestic steel consumption base in countries like Mexico and Brazil.

As of 2023, Colombia's steel consumption sits around 3.5 million tonnes annually, with a significant portion (25-45%) relying on imports. This highlights a growing demand, particularly for construction purposes where deformed steel bars are crucial. However, in a concerning trend, 2023 saw a drop in steel demand, reaching its lowest level in 15 years. The decline in steel demand seems to be mirrored by the struggles of Colombia's housing sector. Sales in this sector plummeted by 45.3% year-on-year in 2023, translating to a significant decrease in construction activity. This directly impacts deformed steel bar consumption, as fewer projects require reinforcement materials.

Colombia's domestic production of long steel, which includes deformed steel bars, also witnessed a slight decline in 2023. Production reached 1.47 million tons; a 2.65% decrease compared to the previous year. While Colombia demonstrates some characteristics of a growing steel bar market – reliance on imports to meet demand and a focus on construction – the recent decline in demand and domestic production paints a different picture. Understanding these internal factors alongside the positive regional trends is crucial for assessing Colombia's true potential in the Latin American steel bar market.

Oxygen Process Fuels Latin America's Growth With over 58.5% Market Share

The Basic Oxygen Process (BOP) leads Latin America's steel bar market, commanding a revenue of over $4.734 billion in 2023. Its dominance stems from a powerful combination of speed, efficiency, and environmental benefits. BOP boasts remarkable speed, transforming raw materials into steel in under an hour – a stark contrast to older methods that take 10-12 hours. This translates to exceptional productivity, with a single furnace churning out thousands of tons of steel daily. Furthermore, BOP's efficient use of energy and raw materials keeps costs low. Its ability to utilize a high percentage of scrap steel (25-45% depending on the product) further enhances its cost-effectiveness.

Environmental responsibility is a growing priority, and BOP excels in this area. Compared to other methods, it boasts a lower carbon footprint and consumes roughly 50% less energy than open hearth furnaces. The process also doesn't compromise on quality. Precise control over the final chemical composition ensures consistent and reliable steel. Additionally, its adaptability allows production of a wide range of steel grades (including both low and high carbon steels) to meet diverse industry needs. In short, it perfectly aligns with Latin America's burgeoning steel sector. The region is experiencing a surge in crude steel production, with Brazil leading the charge at over 30 million tons annually. BOP's efficiency plays a critical role in meeting this growing demand.

Several factors contribute to BOP's success in Latin America steel bar market. Countries are actively investing in modernizing steel production facilities, often prioritizing BOP technology. This fosters a thriving steel ecosystem, further enhanced by regional cooperation that facilitates the sharing of best practices in BOP-based steelmaking. Looking ahead, the future of Latin America's market appears promising. The region's rich iron ore reserves perfectly complement BOP's efficiency, while access to energy resources ensures continued operation. A skilled workforce is being developed to manage BOP, and stricter environmental regulations will only solidify its position as the dominant force. With its efficiency, cost-effectiveness, environmental responsibility, and strong regional fit, the Basic Oxygen Process is poised to reign supreme for years to come.

Infrastructure Segment Consumes More than 53.2% Steel Bars of Latin America Market

A massive infrastructure boom is transforming Latin America steel bar market, driven by government spending and private partnerships. Traditionally, Brazil allocated 2% of GDP to infrastructure, with plans to increase it for economic stimulus. Similarly, Mexico prioritizes major transportation projects, and Colombia is revamping its road network with a nationwide 4G toll road program. Renewable energy is another area of intense activity. Brazil and Mexico lead the region in renewable energy investments, with numerous wind and solar projects underway. Upgrading ports for increased capacity and efficiency is also a priority, with both Brazil and Colombia investing in modernization efforts. Telecommunication infrastructure is expanding across all three countries, with a focus on 4G and 5G networks.

Infrastructure development goes beyond transportation and communication. Significant portions of national budgets are dedicated to water and sanitation initiatives, especially in underserved areas, adding fuel to the growth of steel bar market. Government programs tackle housing deficits, with Mexico's housing development projects as a prime example. In Brazil, healthcare infrastructure received a boost in response to the pandemic. Colombia, meanwhile, prioritizes educational facilities.

Urban mobility is another focus area, with Brazilian cities investing in bus rapid transit systems. Public-private partnerships are actively sought by all three countries to finance and manage these projects. Looking ahead, smart city initiatives are under development in major metropolises to leverage technology and improve urban living.

Rural connectivity is not neglected, with efforts underway to improve road access and internet connectivity across the region. This comprehensive approach to infrastructure development is expected to drive growth in the construction industry, fueled by public and private sector investments. Foreign direct investment (FDI) in infrastructure is also on the rise, with international investors recognizing the potential of Latin American markets. Each country allocates significant portions of their annual budgets to infrastructure, with additional support coming from international loans and grants. These projects are crucial for long-term economic growth and generate substantial employment opportunities, contributing to steel bar market growth. With flagship projects like Brazil's railway expansion, Mexico's Isthmus of Tehuantepec corridor, and Colombia's Bogotá Metro, Latin America's infrastructure landscape is undergoing a significant transformation.

Latin America Steel Bar Market Key Players

ArcelorMittal

Gerdau

Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Tata Steel

mechel PAO

Nucor Corporation

Celsa Steel

Ansteel Group

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Deformed

Mild

By Process

Basic Oxygen Steelmaking

Electric Arc Furnace

Others

By End Use

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Bolivia

Paraguay

Rest of Latin America

