Verkkokauppa.com Oyj INVESTOR NEWS 15 May 2024 at 15:30 EEST

Verkkokauppa.com’s Capital Markets Day on 30 May 2024

Verkkokauppa.com invites investors, analysts and media representatives to Capital Markets Day on Thursday 30 May 2024. The event venue is Studio Eliel at Sanomatalo, address is Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki.

The event will start at 11:00 with lunch, and presentations will commence at 12:30 with the CEO Panu Porkka's strategy update. The company's management will look ahead and discuss the cornerstones of the strategy to accelerate profitable growth and the journey toward financial targets during the strategy period. After each presentation, as well as at the end of the event, there will be an opportunity to ask questions of the presenters. Presentations will be held in English.

Visitors are kindly requested to register by 24 May 2024: https://forms.office.com/e/acwVA7wKKZ The Company management will be available for informal discussion after the event.

It is also possible to follow the presentations through live broadcast and questions can be asked throughout the event. No pre-registration will be required for the webcast.

The agenda and a detailed schedule for the presentations and a link to the webcast will be published at the company’s investor website closer to the event: https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en/investors/cmd_2024 The presentation material and webcast recordings of the presentations will also be published on this page.

For further information, please contact Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations, marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com, +358 40 6712 999

Welcome!

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer’s side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland’s fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to almost 700,000 customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Everyday, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers´ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company’s revenue in 2023 was EUR 503 million and it employs around 700 people. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.