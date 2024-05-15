Stereotaxis Invited by Africa Heart Rhythm Association to Present its Innovative Robotic Solution to Expand High-Quality Therapy in Underserved Regions of Africa

ST. LOUIS, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that it has been invited to present at HRS Africa Summit 2024, scheduled to take place during Heart Rhythm Society Scientific Sessions this week in Boston, Massachusetts.



Stereotaxis will present an innovative proposal leveraging advanced robotic technology and telerobotic presence to sustainably offer high-quality cardiac ablation therapy in underserved regions of Africa. Africa is the second most populous and fastest growing continent, and yet has a nearly non-existent infrastructure of electrophysiology (EP) labs to provide cardiac ablation therapy. Cardiac ablation is a common minimally invasive procedure to treat arrhythmias – abnormal heart rhythms that result when the heart beats too quickly, too slowly, or with an irregular pattern. When left untreated, arrhythmias may significantly increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac arrest. Eighty percent of African countries do not have a single functional EP labi.

Stereotaxis’ robotic technology has been extensively demonstrated as effective for cardiac ablation, offering unparalleled levels of precision and safety during the procedure. Its proprietary connectivity software enables the robots to be operated remotely by a physician thousands of miles away. The latest innovation in the Stereotaxis robotic system allows it to be installed and maintained on a standard semi-trailer truck. The concept to be presented at HRS Africa Summit envisions a mobile robotic EP lab traveling between regions in Africa with concentrated patient demand and lack of access to cardiac ablation therapy. Using standard satellite internet connectivity, the mobile robotic EP lab would connect expert electrophysiology physicians practicing remotely from around the world with local patients and medical staff. A detailed assessment of such a solution has been prepared, confirming the technology, logistics and operations are viable.

“This is a highly exciting and creative approach to leverage advanced technology in a way that is not only viable, but also cost effective and scalable,” said Dr. Felix Sogade, Cardiac Electrophysiologist and Vice President of Africa Heart Rhythm Association. “It offers the most high-tech and high-quality care to underserved African arrhythmia patients from a pool of talented global Electrophysiologists who can share their expertise without the challenges of travel and access.”

“We were the first to demonstrate the capability of telerobotic surgery to make such a future possible,” added Prof. Carlo Pappone, Professor of Cardiology and Director of Arrhythmology and Electrophysiology at Policlinico San Donato in Milan. “I am excited to see how technological progress in robotics and telecommunication is making our initial vision a viable reality that can positively impact many patients.”

“Stereotaxis takes pride in advancing cutting-edge technology that improves and expands access to life-saving therapy. This project particularly excites us as it can play a critical role in expanding high-quality care to the most underserved patients,” said David Fischel, Stereotaxis Chairman and CEO. “We appreciate the partnership and creativity of physicians that inspired this vision. We hope to work with key partners to make this vision a reality. The first successful demonstration would serve as a model that could be replicated and deployed cost effectively across Africa and in many other underserved communities.

The presentation by Mr. Fischel will take place on Thursday May 16th at 2:00pm Eastern Time at HRS Africa Summit 2024, and can be viewed remotely by registering at www.HeartRhythm.com/Africa-Summit-2024.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to manage expenses at sustainable levels, acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its technology, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of pandemics or other disasters, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control and may be revised, modified, delayed, or canceled.

