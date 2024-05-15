Global Motion Control Manufacturer Engages Roopco and Bianchi PR as Marketing Agencies of Record

Cleveland, Ohio, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCTY, a global manufacturer of high-performance motion control products and assemblies, has engaged Roopco and Bianchi Public Relations to provide marketing and public relations services to build greater awareness for CCTY and promote its products worldwide.

CCTY specializes in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of various types of bearings and motion control products. The company offers a wide range of motion control solutions for various applications and industries, including automotive, recreational vehicles, agriculture, material handling, construction equipment, and robotics.

“We’re a trusted Tier 1 supplier to many of the world’s largest manufacturers across the industries we serve. As the companies in these industries continue to develop highly advanced products, CCTY is well positioned to provide the motion control solutions they need through our cutting-edge manufacturing, R&D and engineering capabilities,” said CCTY North American Director Evan Poulakidas. “We chose Roopco and Bianchi PR to increase CCTY’s visibility because of their deep automotive and mobility experience, as well as their broad marketing expertise across paid, earned, shared and owned channels.”

Together, Roopco and Bianchi PR will develop and implement a comprehensive marketing and PR program that builds brand awareness, generates leads and helps CCTY close more sales. The two agencies have been partnering since 2015 when they secured significant media coverage for the rollout of Domino’s DXP pizza delivery.

“With 1.18 million square feet of state-of-the-art manufacturing space, five distribution centers around the globe that provide just-in-time delivery, and advanced design engineering services that quickly turn new product ideas into reality, CCTY has a great story to tell,” said Roopco President Brad Kostka. “Our goal is to support CCTY’s business objectives by amplifying its story wherever CCTY’s customers get their news and information.”

About CCTY

CCTY is a global manufacturer of high-performance motion control solutions. Its products include bearings, bushings, rod ends, tie rods, ball joints and related assemblies. CCTY’s solutions are essential in machinery and equipment, serving to reduce friction and enable the smooth movement of rotating and linear components. The company serves industries including automotive, recreational vehicles, agriculture, material handling, construction equipment, and robotics. www.cctybearing.com

About Roopco

Roopco is a strategic content marketing agency serving B2B companies seeking to amplify their communications. The firm specializes in crafting and disseminating compelling content across paid, earned, shared and owned channels in order to drive measurable business impact. Founded in 1996, Roopco helps its clients increase awareness, generate qualified leads and close sales. www.roopco.com

About Bianchi PR

Bianchi PR offers unmatched expertise in business-to-business public relations for automotive, commercial vehicle and mobility technology suppliers, including new entrants with enabling technologies for electric vehicles, autonomous/ADAS vehicles and connected vehicles. Founded in 1992, Bianchi PR’s team believes in helping innovators to make mobility and the world better: smarter, safer, cleaner, more efficient, more comfortable and more fun. www.bianchipr.com

About Public Relations Global Network

Roopco and Bianchi PR have national and international reach that they can leverage on behalf of their clients through their membership in the Public Relations Global Network. PRGN is a connected network of more than 50 public relations agencies servicing key markets around the world. PRGN firms offer the “boots-on-the-ground” savvy of a local agency, yet on a global scale. Each member agency knows its local community and how to help clients connect with their audiences in those regions. www.prgn.com