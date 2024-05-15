Object Management Group Issues Request for Proposals for Statistical Metadata Interoperability

BOSTON, MA, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Object Management Group® (OMG®) issued the Statistical Metadata Interoperability Request for Proposal (RFP) to develop a specification for documenting statistical datasets using machine-readable metadata.

Many organizations worldwide (in government and public policy, healthcare, finance, and other domains) consume, produce, or publish enormous amounts of valuable statistical data. Several commonly used specifications for documenting datasets are used, but not specifically for those with a strong statistical aspect.

“Many institutions produce statistical datasets, but because of their different sources, conventions, levels of description and styles, it is hard to discover what datasets exist and to understand their suitability for a given task,” said Dan Gillman, US Bureau of Labor Statistics “The vision of this RFP is to create a robust, international standard that enables the greater ease-of-use of statistics by government policymakers and program administrators, private sector decision-makers, university and nonprofit researchers, journalism and the media, and the public.”

The requirements address the primary aspects of discovery, cataloging, and finding datasets regardless of their location; understanding, making sure users can understand the datasets; transparency, the provision of sufficient metadata and other documentation; and interoperability, the ability to use the data based on the metadata.

You can download the Statistical Metadata Interoperability RFP from the OMG website. The Letter of Intent deadline is October 14, 2024. The Initial Submission deadline is November 11, 2024. Companies must be Domain or Contributing members of OMG by the initial submission deadline to submit their proposal.

About OMG

The Object Management Group® (OMG®) is an international, open membership, not-for-profit technology standards consortium with representation from government, industry, and academia. OMG Task Forces develop enterprise integration standards for a wide range of technologies and an even more comprehensive range of industries. OMG's modeling standards enable robust visual design, execution, and maintenance of software, systems, and other processes. Visit www.omg.org for more information.

Object Management Group and OMG are registered trademarks of the Object Management Group. For a listing of all OMG trademarks, visit https://www.omg.org/legal/tm_list.htm. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.