Citeline Introduces Global Patient Insights

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citeline announces the launch of Global Patient Insights, the industry’s most comprehensive view of the worldwide patient landscape, designed to optimize the site selection process for clinical trial sponsors.



Global Patient Insights seamlessly integrates real-world data on patient population and diversity with Sitetrove’s best-in-class site and investigator intelligence. This robust RWD dataset includes global electronic health records, census and epidemiology data, along with U.S. social determinants of health (SDOH) and medical claims data​.

The race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine underscored the importance of diversity in clinical trials. Despite efforts to improve trial diversity by regulatory agencies, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, clinical trials still lack representation among key racial and ethnic minority groups.

With Global Patient Insights, study sponsors will be able to easily locate sites with clinically relevant and diverse patient populations by:

Prioritizing countries and global sites with higher volumes of clinically relevant patient populations

Identifying U.S. physicians near investigators with access to the right patients for referrals​

Visualizing patient populations via dynamic dashboards and heatmaps



“Global Patient Insights takes Sitetrove to an exciting new level,” says Christina Masturzo, Citeline Vice President, Product Management. “For sponsors, it’s the best of both worlds: our gold-standard Sitetrove data, coupled with information-rich real-world data. In fact, our product team refers to it as ‘Sitetrove on steroids.'

"Our goal at Citeline is to get the right treatments to the right patients at the right time. We do this by guiding sponsors throughout the drug development life cycle, from study design and protocol development through to site selection, patient recruitment and, ultimately, enrollment.”

Learn more about Citeline’s Global Patient Insights at Citeline.com.

