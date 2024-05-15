JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Announces US Debut of YOSHIKI’s Personal “yoshikitty” Dolls at “Yes, KAWAII is Art -EXPRESS YOURSELF-” Exhibition

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles and international music icon YOSHIKI jointly present “yoshikitty” dolls during the “Yes, KAWAII is Art -EXPRESS YOURSELF-” exhibition currently open in Hollywood. The limited-time display from May 16 to August 31, 2024, marks the U.S. debut of the first Sanrio character to be modeled after a real person – YOSHIKI.



YOSHIKI, who recently became the first Japanese artist to receive the globally recognized hand and footprints at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, was appointed an official advisor to JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles in 2023 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and has been connected to the cultural project since performing at the grand opening in 2018.

JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles invited YOSHIKI to display his personal “yoshikitty” dolls as his global achievements embody the exhibition’s concept, where “King of Kawaii” Sebastian Masuda highlights the evolution of Japanese kawaii culture into a global phenomenon encompassing fashion, art, technology, and even social behavior. The appearance of “yoshikitty” is accompanied by special video commentary by Hello Kitty designer, Yuko Yamaguchi.

The rare dolls, dressed in outfits inspired by YOSHIKI's classic stage performances, have never officially been presented before in the U.S. The unique character is currently competing in the global Sanrio Character Ranking for the 10th consecutive year. In regional voting, “yoshikitty” has been ranked #1 in Brazil, China, France, Germany, and Thailand.

“YOSHIKI continues to serve as a bridge between Japan and the world with this latest collaboration,” said Yuko Kaifu, president, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles. “We’re delighted to have ‘yoshikitty’ make a rare appearance at our current exhibition, which brings together Sebastian Masuda’s multiple artworks while introducing his personal story of sharing kawaii with the world. The multimedia presentation gives a deep dive look at the origins of the colorful kawaii style, beyond its perception as a fashion look or trend.”

Yes, KAWAII is Art -EXPRESS YOURSELF-

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Gallery, Level 2

Dates: Now through Sunday, November 3, 2024

Admission: Free

Walk-ins are welcome as space allows and the gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Mon. – Fri.) and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Sat. – Sun.). For more information, visit the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles website and social channels: Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and LinkedIn.

ABOUT YOSHIKI

YOSHIKI is a classically-trained pianist, rock drummer, and has been named “one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history”. Led by YOSHIKI, his band X JAPAN has sold over 30 million albums and singles and sold out the 55,000-seat Tokyo Dome a record-breaking 18 times. In 2023, YOSHIKI made his directorial debut with the documentary YOSHIKI: Under the Sky. YOSHIKI is the first Japanese artist to be honored with a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. In 2024, his high-fashion brand MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS opened Milan Fashion Week, and he was recently awarded with Variety magazine’s prestigious International Achievement in Music.

Website: https://www.yoshiki.net/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yoshikiofficial/

yoshikitty Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yoshikitty_official

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles, and São Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. Occupying two floors at Ovation Hollywood, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhousela.com

Media Contacts:

Nerissa Silao | 310-874-9230 | nerissas@ca.rr.com

Lisa Nakanouchi | 323-904-9298 | lnakanouchi@japanhousela.com

* “yoshikitty” is stylized in all lowercase.

Photo courtesy of YOSHIKI

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57f8620c-25c5-4186-8199-6f5cd64ceaf9