IOActive Recognized for Trailblazing Cybersecurity Practices at 2024 Global InfoSec Awards

SEATTLE, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IOActive, Inc. , the worldwide leader in research-fueled security services, was named as a winner of the Trailblazing Cybersecurity Research and Trailblazing Cybersecurity Provider categories by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.



“This selection from Cyber Defense Magazine as one of the industry’s most influential cybersecurity research firms is a testament to the hard work and expertise of our team,” said Jennifer Sunshine Steffens, CEO at IOActive. “We believe in approaching cybersecurity from an attackers’ perspective, and this philosophy underpins everything we do - from our groundbreaking research across industries to our comprehensive security services tailored to meet the evolving needs of our clients. As we continue to innovate and push the boundaries of cybersecurity, we remain steadfast in our mission to make the world a safer place for all.”

This award highlights ongoing momentum for the company as Steffens was recently recognized as one of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Washington for 2024, in addition to IOActive winning three award categories at the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

IOActive is proud to be recognized as part of a coveted group of industry leaders. The full list of this year’s award recipients can be found here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

For more information, please visit www.ioactive.com or join us on LinkedIn and X .

About IOActive

IOActive is a trusted partner for Global 1000 enterprises, providing research-fueled security services across all industries. Our cutting-edge security teams provide highly specialized technical and programmatic services including full stack penetration testing, program efficacy assessments, and hardware hacking. IOActive brings a unique attacker’s perspective to every client engagement to maximize security investments and improve the security posture and operational resiliency of our clients. Founded in 1998, IOActive is headquartered in Seattle, WA with global operations.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.