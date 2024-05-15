Taboola Announces Partnership with a360media to Increase User Engagement and Monetization Opportunities Across Multiple Top Digital Properties Including Us Weekly, Life & Style, In Touch, Soap Opera Digest, First For Women, and More

Partnership Marks Taboola’s Continued Expansion Into Lifestyle and Entertainment Verticals



NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced a partnership with a360media, a leading multi-platform media company, garnering around 74 million pageviews per month.

a360media will utilize Taboola’s suite of products to grow its audience, optimize user engagement, and drive revenue. Taboola will be implemented into various a360media sites including Us Weekly, Life & Style, InTouch, Soap Opera Digest, and First For Women, among others. a360media will incorporate Taboola Feed , a seamlessly integrated feed that provides readers with personalized multi-format content recommendations for an engaging experience into the publisher’s family of news websites, on homepages and article pages. Taboola allows a360media to provide personalized user experiences across these touchpoints, optimizing content recommendations to improve user engagement.

“As our audience expands, it was crucial for us to discover a partner who can facilitate our growth in all aspects. We chose to go with Taboola because of their comprehensive offerings that keep readers engaged, and open new avenues to grow our business," said Paul Likins, VP, Operations Revenue at a360media. “We're thrilled to work together as part of our ongoing strategy to enhance entertainment news and elevate audience engagement across our digital platforms.”

“a360media’s brands represent must-read destinations for millions of consumers who are passionate about the latest in entertainment and lifestyle news. They have a comprehensive vision that considers growth from all perspectives, and we're grateful to be contributing to various aspects of it—from audience engagement to monetization,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder at Taboola.

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including Yahoo, CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

Around 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions, with leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Skechers and eBay among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

